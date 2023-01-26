Donna’s Chronicles, “Add another fabulous birthday party…”

By Donna Sachet–

Add another fabulous birthday party to the bevy of recent celebrations, as D’Arcy Drollinger celebrated at Oasis in style last Friday! First, VIP guests were welcomed to D’Arcy’s Champagne Lounge, the smaller back room, for cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres and the hobnobbing was delightful. After a warm welcome from the guest of honor, the double doors opened to the main room where the extremely talented Roger Glenn jazz trio set the show off to a wonderful start. A series of live performers, carefully curated by Snaxx & Zelda and emceed by Michael Phillis, then serenaded D’Arcy, as the audience cheered wildly. Notable guests included Sister Roma, Michael Youens, Demetri Hayes, Cammy Blackstone, Marc Smolowitz & Yves Averous, Linda Lee, Erin-Kate Whitcomb, and artist Jason Mecier, who unveiled a new portrait of D’Arcy responsibly created from refuse. Oasis has become such a welcoming location for so much of the creative energy that makes San Francisco the city we love and this birthday tribute to its proprietor was fittingly incredible!

Rarely has a Castro bar so fully embraced the Chinese New Year theme as did Midnight Sun last Saturday for Krewe de Kinque’s monthly benefit … but this was a Gary Virginia production! Red was everywhere, from the welcoming carpet, hanging lanterns, and tea lights, to traditional red envelopes containing lottery cards. For the first time in our memory, VIP seating was made available, enhanced by satin cushions and special lighting in the front window booth and designated high tops along the central wall, with each guest receiving popcorn, fortune cookies, and other goodies. King & Queen of the Krewe Mark Hankins & Tawdry Hepburnn had a wild show lined up, and since this will be the Year of the Rabbit, sexy boys in rabbit costumes sold Jell-O shots and assisted with raffle prizes. Kung Hei Fat Choy, indeed!

Immediately afterwards, we joined Emperors Leandro Gonzales and William Bulkley for the Imperial Crown Prince & Princess Ball, Multiverse, at the beautifully remodeled DecoDance Bar on Polk Street. ICPs Todd Hotty & Virginia Please gave entertaining performances, joined by several other Imperials and other friends, as Reigning Emperor Brent Daddy Munro & Reigning Empress Ehra Amaya looked on with approval. The variety of entertainment was refreshing and engaging. Performer tips and a brisk auction benefited Parivar Bay Area, a local transgender-led and centered South Asian organization. Needless to say, attendees from both events wound up back in the Castro at 440, Twin Peaks, and various other spots to celebrate a successful evening.

As you’ll see from the adjacent calendar of events, Imperial Coronation is right around the corner and that means a host of events throughout February. Impacted by years of the pandemic, the Imperial Court of San Francisco has done its share of rebooting, recreating, and rethinking, and it remains one of the oldest continuous nonprofit charitable organizations in the country, now staging its 58th Imperial Coronation.

It is truly hard to believe that for that many years we have elected new Monarchs each year to rally the LGBTQ+ Community behind important causes, to raise important funds for worthy groups, to produce fun-filled creative events, and to develop qualified leaders of tomorrow. Make this the year you become more involved by getting to know the Emperor & Empress candidates, by voting on February 18, and by joining this dedicated band of people who keep the dream of Our Beloved Founder José Sarria alive and vital.

There is no better way to get a taste of what we are all about than by watching the film documentary 50 Years of Fabulous, available for streaming online. There you will see and hear from many of the Imperial Court’s members as they share their enjoyments and disappointments, their private thoughts and public statements, their memories and dreams for the future. No organization lasts this long without ups and downs, but the amazing longevity of the Imperial Court is testament to its enduring viability and relevance across the decades. As the proud Absolute 30th Empress of San Francisco, we invite you to join our history!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Sunday, January 29

Raise Your Voice

Empress Candidate Cameron Stiehl-Munro’s fundraiser

Evening of live performances benefiting the Imperial Council

Martuni’s, 4 Valencia Street

4–7 pm

Sunday, January 29

Rich Armstrong’s Life Pageant

Celebration of Life with cast of musicians

Presented by Jazz Mafia & Tom Chavez

SF Jazz Center, 201 Franklin Street

6 pm

$15–25

www.jazzmafia.com/richarmstrong

Friday, February 3

Sweet Talk

Empress Candidate Cameron Stiehl-Munro’s fundraiser

Show & fundraiser for The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation

The Lookout, 3600 16th Street

6–8 pm

Saturday, February 4

Fundraiser & Mixer

Emperor Candidate Michael Anthony Chua’s fundraiser

Benefits The LGBT Asylum Project

The Lookout, 3600 16th Street

4:30–7:30 pm

Wednesday, February 8

Fundraiser & Mixer

Emperor Candidate Michael Anthony Chua’s fundraiser

Benefits The Imperial Council of SF

The Academy, 2166 Market Street

6:30–9:30 pm

Saturday, February 18

Imperial Voting Day

Public vote for Emperor & Empress

Open to San Francisco, Marin & San Mateo residents

The Cinch, 1723 Polk Street, 11 am–4 pm

The Powerhouse, 1347 Folsom Street, 1–5 pm

Castro Muni, Castro & Market Streets, Noon–6 pm

Free!

Saturday, February 25

Imperial Coronation 58: Rise of the Golden Gods

Hyatt Regency SF Downtown SOMA, 50 Third Street

Doors at 5 pm

$70

www.sfimperialcouncil.org

