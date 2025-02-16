Donna’s Chronicles, “As promised, this is your resource for all things Imperial…”

As promised, this is your resource for all things Imperial! The past few weeks have seen fundraisers and other events hosted by the official candidates, Afrika America for Empress and Ashle Blow and Todd Hotty for Emperor, campaigning all over the city for your support.

As you may know, the Imperial Court of San Francisco was started by José Sarria, when he was proclaimed Empress of San Francisco way back in the 1960s. He was already well known as a popular performer at the Black Cat in North Beach, but with the support of the Tavern Guild, representing many of the gay bars in town, he rallied the community with his humor and diplomacy, bringing to light the blatant homophobia that jeopardized so many lives. As a year drew to a close, it was his express wish that a new Empress be elected each year, surprising many, but providing others a chance to demonstrate leadership and further ignite and unite the burgeoning gay community.

After seven years and much conversation, it was decided that an Empress needed an Emperor and so a parallel annual election began. The first duly elected Emperor was Marcus Hernandez, a name familiar to many of you as an early leader in the Leather community.

Eventually, the two elections were scheduled for the same weekend, fully unifying the tradition of annually electing Monarchs. For 59 years, San Francisco has observed this tradition, forming one of the oldest continuously operating charitable organizations in the country. Through good times and bad, police harassment and the advent of AIDS, political upheavals and joyous celebrations, changing attitudes and legal victories, the Imperial Court of San Francisco has raised money for a variety of charitable causes, produced many popular events, and developed generations of leadership. Along the way, some of the Emperor and Empress names became widely recognized, others worked with less publicity, but each contributed in a unique way, many going on to become civic leaders and local champions.

As the reputation of the Imperial Court of San Francisco grew, other cities formed their own courts, starting in California and spreading across the continent, often started by former San Franciscans, until the International Court System came to represent courts in over 70 places throughout Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Today’s Emperors and Empresses continue the original vision of José Sarria, combining a serious mission of community service with glamor, drama, and humor.

We have been featured in many publications, including a brand-new photography book, Noble Deeds by Ben Fink, news stories, and even a film documentary, 50 Years of Fabulous by David Lassman. The International Court played a major role in the U.S. Postal stamp and the U.S. Naval ship honoring Harvey Milk and in renaming a San Francisco street after José Sarria, as well as his inclusion in the California Hall of Fame. We work regularly with other similarly minded national organizations, like the Matthew Shepard Foundation, and respected leaders, like Stuart Milk, Dustin Lance Black, Toni Atkins, and Reverend Troy Perry, to collaborate on important issues and projects.

San Francisco has regularly elected a new Emperor and Empress, for 59 years, each completing their full year, never repeating the same individuals, and never lacking at least one candidate for each title. This year presented a new challenge, however, when the elected Emperor was unable to fulfill his role and Empress Linda Summers reigned alone. She quickly laid any concerns to rest, representing the Imperial Court with pride, raising significant funds, and appearing all over the city. We all look forward to joining her as she completes her year of service on Saturday, February 22; don’t miss Neon Tropical: A Radiant Legacy!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Saturday, February 15

Voting Day for Emperor & Empress

The Cinch, 1723 Polk Street,

11 am–4 pm

Castro Muni Station,

Noon–6 pm

Powerhouse,

1347 Folsom Street, 1–5 pm

Valid photo ID for SF, Marin,

or San Mateo County

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Thursday, February 20

Anniversary Monarchs Reception

Celebrate milestone anniversaries

Hosted by John Carrillo

& Misty Blue

HaRa Club,

875 Geary Street

6:30–8 pm

Free!

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Friday, February 21

Divas & Drinks

Honoring LGBTQ+

Black Women and Allies

Presented by the SF Bay Times

& The Academy

Music by Nadirah Shakoor

DJ Lady Ryan

Theopolis Vineyards wines

The Academy SF,

2166 Market Street

6–10 pm $20

www.academy-sf.com

Friday, February 21

60th Anniversary

Imperial State Dinner

Hyatt Regency SOMA,

50 Third Street 6 pm $125

Friday, February 21

Out-of-Town Show

The best of Court performers

Hyatt Regency SOMA,

50 Third Street 9 pm $25

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Saturday, February 22

Imperial Coronation 60:

Neon Tropical

Crowning of new

Emperor & Empress

Hyatt Regency SOMA,

50 Third Street 5 pm $70

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Sunday, February 23

Annual Pilgrimage to Colma

Visit the gravesites of Joshua Norton & José Sarria

Emceed by Donna Sachet

Bus departs Hyatt Regency SOMA, 50 Third Street 8 am Free!

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Sunday, February 23

Victory Brunch

End of one reign, start of another

Hyatt Regency SOMA,

50 Third Street 11 am $30

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

