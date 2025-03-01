Donna’s Chronicles, “Congratulations to the newly elected Emperor Ashle Blow…”

By Donna Sachet–

Congratulations to the newly elected Emperor Ashle Blow and Empress Afrika America, crowned at the 60th annual Imperial Coronation Saturday night at the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency SOMA, decorated with tropical colors and filled with a capacity crowd dressed to the nines, crowned with jewelry, and wrapped in luxurious gowns. The evening was full of dazzling performances, including candidate numbers by Ashle, Afrika, and Todd Hotty, as well as a variety of anniversary presentations. Many courts across the continent sent representative monarchs, reflecting the ever-widening diversity within the International Court System. In addition to an especially complete set of San Francisco Emperors and Empresses, many absent for several years, we were particularly heartened to see leadership of other local organizations there, including the Reigning Grand Duke David Herrera and Grand Duchess Rosa De los Gallos, Nguyen Pham, past President of SF Pride, Miss GAPA, and various members of the Krewe de Kinque club.

It was Empress Linda Summers’ night with carefully chosen Command Performers, colorful stage attendants, lively emcees, and personal performances that exceeded all expectations. There is no better indication of a successful reign than a loudly supportive room at your step-down and Linda definitely had that. The Board of Directors presented several awards and announced new titles, including Marquis to the Imperial Family Michael Loftis, and announced that this year’s reign produced over $60,000 during the year for charitable purposes, a remarkable feat considering that this Empress served without an Emperor. Her last walk was emotional, meaningful, and crowd-pleasing.

Because it was the 30th anniversary of our reign with Emperor Brian Benamati, we were invited to perform. Having performed often during our year and many times since, we were determined to amaze the audience. We chose For Good from Wicked, singing live and demonstrating the genuine affection we still have for each other. Much to the shock of everyone, our costume reflected the Broadway show and recent movie, including green face paint, painstakingly applied by our dear friend Michael Loftis. It is hard to convey the powerful feeling of support and connection as we sang and looked out over so many familiar faces representing friendships forged over the past 30 years in this remarkable journey called the Imperial Court. We thank all those who traveled far and wide and took the time to attend and to show us such kindness. It is because of them that we truly have “been changed for good,” as the song says.

If you happened to see a crowd in Jane Warner Plaza early Sunday morning, the Imperial Court assembled there at the Rainbow Honor Walk plaque dedicated to José Sarria for our annual ceremonial cleaning of the plaque and a beautiful Empress veil tradition. Following that, our annual Pilgrimage to Colma to visit the gravesite of Our Beloved Founder José Sarria saw record attendance, supported by the SF Pride Band, the Queer Chorus of SF, and Night Ministry representatives. We proudly emceed the proceedings with our Emperor, somehow finding the energy to do so after a whirlwind weekend, even introducing my sweet puppy Peanut to the crowd. King Father Terry Sidie and Queen Mother Nicole Murray Ramirez recognized individuals with awards and encouraged the ongoing activism of all the courts. José would have been proud of the size of the crowd, the joyous spirit, and the whimsical humor he always loved.

Donna Sachet, Absolute Empress XXX, and Brian Benamati, Emperor XXIII After Norton, who reigned together February, 1995–March 2, 1996, were among the Imperial Council members making the annual visit to the gravesite of José Julio “Empress Norton I” Sarria at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma.

As the national political scene grows more and more frightening, especially for our LGBTQ+ Community, organizations like the Imperial Court face harrowing conflicts. What do we do when our basic rights are threatened, when our activities and events are ridiculed, and when our very existence is denied? The only answer must be perseverance. Surrender is not even a possibility. Just as the mythical Phoenix, symbol of San Francisco, rises from the ashes of disaster, we shall rise and reclaim the hard-fought results of years of civic engagement. Yes, true justice may be a pendulum, not always swinging in our favor, but as compassionate people, we must stay true to the dream of a “more perfect union.” And as we fight, the Imperial Court will continue to provide enjoyable events and a caring family of likeminded people, continuing our 60-year tradition. Don’t lose hope! Don’t panic! Support each other!

