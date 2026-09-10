Donna’s Chronicles, “If any San Francisco event has it all…”

By Donna Sachet—

If any San Francisco event has it all—originality, pageantry, costuming, humor, suspense, heart, and more—it is the annual GAPA Runway. And this year did not disappoint! GAPA Runway 2026: Forces of Nature returned to the elegant Herbst Theatre on August 22, 2026, with emcees Jezebel Patel and Sir Whitney Queers, two of the best in the business and a big part of why people return year after year. The place was packed as an opening number gave the audience their first chance to see all eight contestants in elaborate costumes against a simple, but effective, full moon backdrop.

Over the years, what may have started as a binary gender contest has evolved with its participants to embrace multiple titles. That’s right; don’t expect the Asian and Pacific Islander Community to fall asleep at the wheel! During the first act, the emcees explained some other changes to the pageant, including various rules and the percentage of points in each category. Right away, you knew this was a professional, well-rehearsed production. After that splashy introductory number, each contestant had their chance to present Royal Regalia and to answer a random question from a judge.

And speaking of judges, this was a top-notch group, including beautiful performer Lotus, educational leader Sanjay Makhijani, outspoken Qatari-American physician and activist Nasser Mohamed, radio and television personality Michelle Meow, popular international singer Tookta, strategic brand guru Jack S. Song, and award-winning author Willy Wilkinson. Indeed, this was an enviable panel of judges, and before the night was over, none of us wanted to be in their place with such intense competition. The audience gave undivided attention to each contestant, especially during the question segment, looking for all the characteristics that would make them the perfect titleholder. Many of the winners of the competition go on to become significant leaders in the community and beyond.

A short intermission gave everyone time to vote in the lobby for their favorites and to hobnob with their friends and associates. One quickly realized that those on stage were not the only ones dressed to the nines! That lobby could compete with Opening Night of the Opera!

Another tradition of the GAPA Runway is the opportunity for each of the stepping-down titleholders to perform a final number, often sentimental and frequently emblematic of their year. Mx. GAPA The Indigo Menace, Mr. GAPA Seika Ryu, and Miss GAPA Quinn Amann each brought the crowd to their feet with creative and meaningful presentations. They will now join the nearly 40 years of GAPA Immortals, as they are called, who have represented the organization with these titles over the years.

Donna Sachet and canine friend Peanut recently enjoyed a visit, along with Don Berger of Regency Limousine, to V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena. President and Managing Partner Thomas Davies greeted them and later led a toast. More about this road trip is in the August 27, 2026, issue of the San Francisco Bay Times.

The second act of the event picked up the pace a bit and gave the audience what they had truly come to see: the fantasy segment! Once again, each contestant manifested some aspect of their unique personality through an on-stage fantasy with the crowd roaring their approval. Emcees Jezebel and Whitney guided us through a wide spectrum of performances with their signature humor, even having fun with the addition of teleprompters this year. We wouldn’t dare try here to describe each fantasy number, but they were bigger, more unusual, and more eye-popping than ever! Those judges had a challenge on their hands.

With the competition at an end, several awards were presented, including audience favorite and contestant congeniality, but the sashes, crowns, and trophies were next. During the night, one could sense certain favorites as the audience responded, but each one received great applause and appreciation. Perhaps you’ve already read it elsewhere, but the winners are … Mx. GAPA Sir Calum Cadian, Mr. GAPA Brent Baculi, and Miss GAPA Tala. Make plans now to attend next year’s GAPA Runway; you are guaranteed a splendid time!

The following Saturday, the Imperial Court produced Serenade: Unity in Song, led by Midas Munro, a bold new kind of event featuring all live singers and all live accompaniment! The talent was incredible, the production was flawless, and the promotion was excellent. We heard that over $2,000 was raised for Queer LifeSpace. Suffice it to say, this is an event that deserves repeating and Midas is a producer of events worth noting. Just when you think the Imperial Court has run out of ideas, along comes yet another.

Meanwhile, dear readers, get ready for San Francisco summer and a panoply of events that we will try to keep you informed about. The fun never stops in San Francisco!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, September 18

Hand to Hand Gala 2026

Project Open Hand’s

annual event

Live entertainment

& awards dinner,

silent & live auction,

raffles, speakers

SF Design Center Galleria

101 Henry Adams Street

6:30 pm $350 & up

www.openhand.org

Saturday, September 19

Back to the Future:

The Return of the Gays

Imperial Court event reuniting Mr./Miss Gay titleholders

Performances, interviews, raffles, & more

Beaux, 2344 Market Street

5–8 pm Free!

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Friday–Sunday, September 25–27

SF Grand Ducal Weekend

The Century Club of California

1355 Franklin Street

6 pm $80 & up

www.sfducal.org

Saturday, September 26

Magnitude

Official Folsom Dance Party

Hosted by Brian Kent

SVN West

10 South Van Ness

9 pm–2 am

$110 & up

https://bit.ly/3SWZNSP

Sunday, September 27

Folsom Street Fair

Enjoy!

www.folsomstreet.org

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on September 10, 2026