Donna’s Chronicles, “If you haven’t checked out QBar…”

By Donna Sachet—

If you haven’t yet checked out QBar on Castro Street, do so as soon as possible. With creative decor, great audio and lighting, and friendly staff, it is a new must-see stop on any bar tour. Most recently, we joined CoCo Butter for Crown Jewels, hosted by Mr. David and Juanita MORE! and benefiting LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ+ Youth. Several of the Monarchs of the Imperial Court were in attendance, including Emperors John Weber, J.P. Soto, and Terrill Grimes Munro, and Empresses Alexis Miranda, Mercedez Munro, Cameron Stiehl-Munro, and Linda Summers. It was fun to see a rich mix of people in a relaxed setting without a show or long speeches, just getting together for a good cause and supporting a new neighborhood business.

What a delightful surprise was the evening of music with accomplished composer Andrew Lippa and friends at the Chan National Queer Arts Center last Saturday night! We weren’t sure what to expect, but in the convivial company of Michael Chua we joined several hundred fans of Andrew, Broadway, and music in general for a rollicking evening of gay-infused music. Widely known for his Broadway hits The Addams Family, Big Fish, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and The Wild Party, as well as his choral work I Am Harvey Milk, commissioned by the SF Gay Men’s Chorus, Andrew Lippa shared a panoply of music he is composing for future works, revealing an extraordinary well of creativity. His guest stars included the captivating Britney Coleman, Andrew’s partner Tom Regouski who played several wind instruments, and the SF Gay Men’s Chorus under the lively direction of Jake Stensberg. All in all, it was a very personal glimpse into the life of a very talented man.

Donna Sachet with Nate Bourg at The Academy SF

And we ended our weekend performing at Sunday’s a Drag at the Starlite atop the Beacon Grand Hotel in Union Square with Hera Wynn, Bionka Simone, and Mercedez Munro. This recently reopened and refurbished club is quite a hit and this new evening version of the former Sunday’s a Drag show is growing in popularity. The drinks are fabulous, the decor is marvelous, and the show is lively! Check it out, once a month, with a rotating cast of talent.

As you will see from the adjacent calendar of events, the iconic Castro Theatre is about to once again throw open its doors. After extensive laborious work and tremendous financial investment, Another Planet Entertainment will welcome the community back to this hallowed space for films, concerts, variety shows, and more. We’ll be all over the place, anxious to see all the improved amenities, restoration of historic elements, and increased versatility of this venue. It took many months of negotiation, construction, coordination, and more, but the wait is finally over. Join us in welcoming back the Castro Theatre!

Calendar a/la Sachet

Thursday, February 5

My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns and High Heels

Donna Sachet interviews

author Tom LeNoble

Manny’s, 3092 16th Street

6 pm Free!

www.eventbrite.com

Friday, February 6

Castro Theatre Community Opening

The Adventures of Priscilla,

Queen of the Desert

Preceded by Drag Extravaganza

Benefits Castro Community Benefit District

Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street

7 pm doors open

8 pm stage show & film

www.ticketweb.com

Saturday, February 7

Castro Street Cam Pub Crawl

Join Donna Sachet, Gary Virginia, & Kippy Marks

Celebrating the launch of Cam #5

of the Castro Street Cam

Starts at Lookout, 3600 16th Street

4–7 pm Free!

Saturday, February 7

D’Arcy’s Drag + Disco

Hosted by D’Arcy Drollinger

Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street

8–11 pm $40

www.ticketweb.com

Tuesday, February 10

Sam Smith concert

Another Planet Entertainment presents beginning of residency

Castro Theatre

429 Castro Street

7 pm $150 & up

www.ticketmaster.com

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Published on January 29, 2025