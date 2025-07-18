Donna’s Chronicles, “Looking back…”

Looking back on what must have been a record-breaking San Francisco Pride, we are so proud of our LGBTQ+ Community at large and the many successful events that kept us busy all month. But we will particularly cherish those moments shared with friends along the way.

We remember sharing the Business of Pride annual gala with Gary Virginia, amazed at the variety and resilience of so many LGBTQ+ owned and operated Bay Area businesses. We remember joining the Reigning Emperor Ashlee Blow and Reigning Empress Afrika America at City Hall for the official ceremonial raising of the Rainbow Flag from Mayor Daniel Lurie’s balcony. This was our first joint appearance with these new monarchs and gave us great confidence that the imperial Crowns are on the right heads.

We were so fortunate to catch a performance of Opera Parallele’s Harvey Milk: Reimagined at Yerba Buena Arts Center with Nic Hunter, a delightfully attentive escort. We always appreciate being included in the dedication ceremony for the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks. Patrick Carney consistently finds not just the hundreds of volunteers needed to create this landmark symbol, but he also brings much of the elected leadership of the city to this ceremony.

We returned to the original location of Sunday’s a Drag, now Starlite in the Beacon Grand Hotel, to perform with Holotta Tymes in a special Pride Show. So many cherished memories of Sundays with Harry Denton and Michael Pagan came back.

We participated in the largest civil rights demonstration in decades, No Kings, starting at Dolores Park with thousands of engaged citizens, reminding us that this is a city that cares and takes action.

We delighted at Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation’s version of Broadway Bares at 1015 Folsom, congratulating Joe Seiler & Ken Henderson on their 8th such successful show. We were mesmerized by the film on Opening Night of the Frameline Film Festival, especially enjoying personal conversations afterwards in the Toni Rembe Theater at the Director’s Reception. Don’t forget that Frameline will return to the Castro Theatre next year for their 50th annual film festival!

Back in the Castro neighborhood, we joined hundreds for the most successful Castro Night Market yet with a main stage emceed by Sister Roma and including a stellar cast of performers. We continued our support of the AIDS Legal Referral Panel at a Garden Party at Hot Johnnie’s with picnic foods, festive hats, and joyful people.

We couldn’t miss the SF Gay Men’s Chorus Pride Concert at the Curran Theatre, attending with Sal Tovar. This was one of the most deeply personal concerts in years, focusing on experiences of members of the trans and non-binary community. Then, a brand-new event caught our eye: Threads of Pride, a fashion show with a purpose, produced by Nas Mohammed, at Yerba Buena Arts Center. We were in the excellent company of Suzan Revah & Tim Mahaffey and other friends with ring-side seats. What a refreshing new idea, executed to perfection, including a surprise finale with legendary model Pat Cleveland.

We were happy to participate in the Human Rights Summit at the Commonwealth Club with panelists Sister Roma, Susan Gonzales, Amp Somers, and Celso Dulay, offering us another chance to work with the very talented Michelle Meow. This panel discussion of AI and the specific challenges it presents to our community gave everyone much to ponder.

And what would SF Pride be without Divas & Drinks, the San Francisco Bay Times event at The Academy SF, this time commemorating the legalization of same-sex marriages 10 years ago. It was like a reunion of friends and associates from years of activities, including Geoff Callan, Dan Ashley, Carolyn Wysinger, Nguyen Pham, and Stuart Gaffney & John Lewis.

For a little Classical music, we dove into the SF Opera Pride Concert with amazing talent on stage and an exhilarating dance party in the lobby afterwards with DJ Juanita MORE! Even Pink Saturday returned to the Castro with a sea of pastels and a bevy of celebrants!

To finish things off, we joined Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas on the Bay Times double-decker bus for the SF Pride Parade. What could be more perfect than cruising down Market Street with many of our best friends to the acclamation of thousands of parade attendees? Our Pride celebration came to a splashing end at City Hall, the Rotunda decorated with hundreds of colorful balloons and filled with the people who make this city the fabulous place it is to live and party! It was truly a month of memorable moments, made more significant because of those with whom they were shared!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Sunday, July 20

Help Is on the Way XXXI: Broadway & Beyond

Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation’s annual gala Leanne Borghesi, Jason Brock, Sam Harris, Bruce Vilanch, Lisa Vroman, Paula West, members of the cast of & JulietMarine Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter Street VIP reception after at the Beacon Grand Hotel, 450 Powell Street

7:30 pm

$49 & up



www.reaf.org

Tuesday, July 22

Bruce Vilanch It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time: The Worst TV Shows in History and Other Things I Wrote

Book-signing and interview

Benefits Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation

Oasis, 298 11th Street

7 pm

$29 & up

www.reaf.org

Thursday, July 24

Farewell Dinner for Consul General Sergio Strozzi

Honoring the Consul General and husband Simone Mazzetto

Proceeds benefit the Rainbow Honor Walk

Poesia Osteria Italiana, 4072 18th Street

6 pm

$250

www.rainbowhonorwalk.org

Friday, July 25

8th Anniversary of The Academy SF

Celebration & party

The Academy SF,

2166 Market Street7–11 pm

$20 & up

www.academy-sf.com

