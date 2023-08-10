Donna’s Chronicles, “Not every one of these columns has had a theme…”

By Donna Sachet–

Not every one of these columns has had a theme, but this one is definitely centered around gratitude. What can you say when the popular Hot Cookie on Castro Street dedicates a cookie to you? Ryan Jones of Hot Cookie notified us of this honor a few weeks ago and we discussed his thoughts about flavors, visual presentation, broad appeal, salability, and more. Later, we visited the kitchen of his second location on Polk Street to delve into the creative process. He showed us posters for the past Cookies of the Month and we sampled a few ideas, eventually creating the Donna Sachet Cookie, now available at Hot Cookie, both on Polk Street and Castro Street, for your purchase and enjoyment. Early feedback indicates that the cookie is very sweet … and why shouldn’t it be? And a portion of all sales will be donated to the charitable cause of our choice, the Rainbow Honor Walk! Thank you, Ryan, for creating the first Cookie of the Month named after a living person.

The cookie was unveiled by Paul Perretta and Cam Cosindad at last month’s Divas & Drinks & Drag at The Academy. This Bay Times party also marked the birthday of Co-Publisher Jennifer Viegas with cake, singing, and a special appearance by ABC7 television personality Dan Ashley. The word Drag was added to this month’s party since we were reminding people of the much-anticipated run of Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi, every Sunday in August. On hand was Christina Ashton, who performed two numbers as Cher and we sang a couple of songs with Dr. Dee Spencer on keyboard. The inevitable and hilarious Name That Tune match pitted champion Team Dykes on Bikes with a new challenger, Team Ad Hoc, for a rowdy game. The longtime champions won out. Throughout the evening DJ Page Hodel kept the crowd happy with a wide range of musical selections. We are so grateful that this monthly event has continued for three years.

Few events fill us with more joy than Flagging in the Park at the AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park. On July 29, we accompanied our little puppy Peanut into the park, but got so turned around, we thought we would never find the right spot. During a short break, perched on a deck chair in the shade, a bicycler stopped by, drawn by our hat; it was Julian Marshburn. With his welcome guidance, we soon found the grove, filled with perfect weather, glorious flagging, and hundreds of happy people, as DJ Fernando Delas Carnevalli spun high energy music. We caught up with Suzan Revah, Xavier Caylor, Race Bannon, Jouke Lanning, and so many more, full of love and gratitude.

And finally, Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi opened on Sunday! Khmera Rouge, Holotta Tymes, and Mini Minerva joined us for this first presentation at the iconic Club Fugazi for an exhilarating show with a packed house. To say it took months to get there would be an understatement. We had lunch with Patrick Rylee at the first of the year and he asked about Sunday’s a Drag, which had ended at Harry Denton’s Starlight Room when the COVID pandemic hit. He proposed the idea to David Dower at Club Fugazi and we began to assemble the many pieces necessary to revive the success of this 15-year drag brunch, including a partnership with Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza. Working with the professionals at Club Fugazi was a delight; from sound and lights to serving and house staff, this place runs like clockwork. After brief and sometimes grueling rehearsals, extensive promotional efforts by New Deal Hospitality, and dynamic promotion by our Media Sponsor, the Bay Times, the show opened and suddenly all the work was worth it.

Out front on Green Street, renamed Beach Blanket Babylon Boulevard in honor of the decades that show ran there, was a colorful carnival styled wall you could put your head through and be a drag queen for a moment! Once inside, a huge projection on the stage read “Donna Sachet presents Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi.” Guests chatted excitedly, noshed on Tony’s Pizza Italian brunch, and sat for the show. The special VIP Tiara Balcony offered special seating for Kerry Eagan and his guests. Even Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin stopped by to offer a proclamation in honor of the inaugural event. Then, it was on with the show! We won’t go into great detail here since three Sundays remain for you to see it for yourself. Suffice it to say, those who enjoyed Sunday’s a Drag at The Starlight Room will find the show comfortably familiar, but bigger, grander, and better. New attendees will be treated to the best of Drag in San Francisco in a gorgeous theatrical setting in a show full of glamour, laughter, and positive messaging. In this time of so much negative news and such readiness to give up on San Francisco, Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi couldn’t be more relevant. Come and enjoy it for three more Sundays with the possibility of a renewal early next year, if this run is successful. We couldn’t be more grateful for this unique opportunity and we are so grateful to the many people who showed up for this first show and have already purchased tickets. Best seats are still available August 13 and 27. Don’t miss it!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

