Donna’s Chronicles, “One of the most amazing opportunities…”

By Donna Sachet–

One of the most amazing opportunities our life in San Francisco presents is meeting celebrities. But, as the old saying goes, “Never meet your heroes,” meaning those celebrities don’t always live up to our expectations. Granted, they may be tired after a performance or surrounded by demanding fans, but any celebrity should be mindful that their fame and success are due to the public who often want a moment or a photograph. We have our share of stories, many pleasant, some less than that, but it is those with tremendous success who take the time to greet their admirers warmly whom we remember most fondly.

Bruce Vilanch certainly fits into that category. Even with decades of success in television, film, Broadway, and live performances, Bruce genuinely appreciates his public attention and enjoys spending time with his fans. He has often appeared gratis for fundraising events here in San Francisco, including for Krewe de Kinque social club, SF Pride, our own Roast of Donna Sachet, and many times for The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation. When we sat down with him in July for a formal interview for the San Francisco Bay Times, scheduled by our friend Mark Rhoades, who also interviewed Bruce on stage at Oasis before a sold-out house, our history stretched back over 20 years, so it was more like a chat between friends.

Actually, we may not realize the full extent of Bruce’s influence on modern culture, since he writes material for so many public figures. He shared with us that he continues to write for Cher.We knew that he had involvement in her television shows, both with Sonny Bono and on her own, but he still enjoys working with her. In her blockbuster concerts that may last for nearly two hours, Cher is actually on stage for about half that time, repeatedly exiting for elaborate costume changes and dramatic entrances. And between songs and production numbers, she wants to have some witty banter at hand for her adoring public. Who suggests those sly comments and sharp retorts? Her trusted friend, Bruce Vilanch. Pick up his new book, It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time, for more behind-the-scenes stories and juicy gossip.

On Thursday, July 24, Rainbow Honor Walk honored outgoing Consul General of Italy Sergio Strozzi and his husband Simone Mazzetto with a seated dinner at Poesia in the Castro. This was their last official event in San Francisco and we were so pleased to gather friends and supporters, many of them of Italian descent, together for a delicious Italian dinner. The Rainbow Honor Walk will soon be installing a bronze plaque in a Castro neighborhood sidewalk, honoring Mario Mieli, brought to our attention by Sergio and Simone as an honored pioneer in the Gay movement in Italy. They also brought their precocious son Matteo along, much to the delight of all in attendance, including President Emeritus of the Rainbow Honor Walk (RHW) David Perry, Johnathan Moscone and his husband Ralph Hibbs, Elizabeth Creely, and nearly every member of the RHW Board of Directors.

The Academy SF, whose events often appear in this column, celebrated the venue’s 8-year anniversary on Friday, July 25, and members and many guests packed the club from 7 pm well into the night. Business partners Nate Bourg and Paul Miller rolled out the red carpet. They really created something our community did not have: a low-key, relaxed environment for like-minded people to gather and enjoy each other’s company, very different from the crowded, often loud, and sometimes overly cruise-intense bar scene. Activities there now span from book clubs to game nights, sketch classes to community forums, wine-tastings to musical programs, always expanding in response to member input. And what a great facility for private events! Who wouldn’t want a backyard like theirs with lush landscaping, comfortable seating, fire pits, and privacy? Membership continues to grow. Check it out soon.

We finally made it to Hotel Zeppelin for Downtown Divas, a lively new drag brunch and show, co-starring Alexis Miranda and Queen Cougar.Just past the lobby, you’ll take a short flight of stairs down to a sprawling room featuring a gourmet brunch buffet, followed by a drag show with something for everyone. Guest stars for this show were Galilea and Linda Summers, offering classic drag and high energy dramatic dance moves. Alexis emcees with proven flare and performs with a nod to her Latin roots, while Cougar introduces unusual musical selections with a flavor of blues and jazz, all sung live. This is not the typical drag brunch; watch for another show in August and more to come in September.

Finally, we lost one of San Francisco’s Emperors, Jerry Coletti, recently, and Aunt Charlie’s Lounge hosted an intimate celebration of his life and contributions on Saturday, August 2. Empress Galileaorganized the program, which included comments from Reverend Lyle Beckman and musical numbers by Empresses Tiger Lily and Alexis Miranda, Emperor Steven Dorsey, and Queen Cougar. The reign and step-down of Emperor Jerry Coletti and Empress Pat Montclaire, over 30 years ago,will always be remembered as a high point in the history of the Imperial Court of San Francisco.

Calendar a/la Sachet

Monday, August 18

Chain of Love

Album Release Concert

Carly Ozard’s live album

GTNHS Gallery, 864 Folsom

7 pm

Free!

Thursday, September 4

Rainbow Honor Walk

fundraiser

Celebrating Roger Casement plaque

Irish music, food, & drink

Casement’s, 2351 Mission Street

5–8 pm

Free!

www.rainbowhonorwalk.org

Friday, September 12

2025 Hand to Hand Gala

Project Open Hand celebrates

40 years

SF Design Center Galleria

101 Henry Adams Street

6–10 pm

$300

www.openhand.org

