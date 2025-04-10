Donna’s Chronicles, “Our listing of the weekend of activities…”

By Donna Sachet–

Our listing of the weekend of activities for the recent Mr. San Francisco Leather Contest caused some queries from our less frequent readers, who may not know that we were dubbed “The Leather Empress” some years ago by the Leather Community at large with a beautifully crafted leather vest to prove it! When Daddy Ray Tilton, Producer of the event, called some months ago asking us to participate as co-emcee, our only question was, “With whom?” The answer was Lenny Broberg, formerly of San Francisco, now living in Palm Springs, and holder of the title International Mr. Leather 1992. We have been friends and partners in many fundraising events for over 20 years and it was a thrill to hear that he would be coming in for this revitalized contest. And the entire weekend became a beautiful reunion with friends from far and wide.

The contest took place at SOMArts and, under the direction of Daddy Ray, it ran like a well-oiled machine. Within minutes, the years of working together with Lenny paid off and we guided the nearly 200 attendees through a lively competition between 7 contestants: Alex Seidel, Matty Zamora, Jacob, Menudo Fabian Alvarez, Tracii Ross More, Daniel Huggy Bear Cherry, and West Walker. Several special moments added to the night, including a color guard that featured various community flags and a display of leather vests with historic markings and memorabilia, as Dusty Porn sang an uplifting song live, an emotional gathering on stage of historic Mr. and Ms. Leather titleholders, and even a surprise wedding proposal. The contest followed the traditional structure of all such leather events with a private interview with the judges earlier in the day, on-stage question and body positivity, formal speech presentation, leather image, and even audience participation by secret ballot. Speaking of judges, this panel was stellar with Mr. SF Leather 2010 Lance Holman, Mr. Santa Clara Leather 2014 Frank La, Dyke Daddy Dandy, Mark Paladini, Emperor LIII, After Norton, Kevin Lisle, Rich Stadtmiller, and current International Mr. Leather Jamal-Herrera-O’Malley with Alternate Judge Mr. Bolt Leather Colin Gallagher and Judge Emeritus Gary McLain aka Marlena. All 7 contestants gave their very best and each had an enthusiastic following in the audience, but eventually the winner emerged: Mr. Powerhouse Leather 2025 Tracii Ross More. The crowd went appropriately wild! Mr. San Francisco Leather is back!

What can we say about last Saturday’s Crescendo, the SF Gay Men’s Chorus’ (SFGMC’s) annual gala, this time at the Westin St. Francis on Union Square, drawing record-breaking attendance and achieving unheard of financial success? We attended with this publication’s own Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, starting with a glittering cocktail reception in the ornate Colonial Room, followed by the main program in the Grand Ballroom. During the evening, we were delighted to catch up with so many friends and chorus supporters, including State Senator Scott Wiener, President of the SF Board of Directors Rafael Mandelman, Cammy Blackstone, Larry Hashbarger, Joel Goodrich, Jason Buro, Jesse Brooks, Jay Davidson, Jeff Doney & Adam Thier, and others. Nina West of RuPaul’s Drag Race served as a great emcee with comic timing and musical talent; chorus member and auctioneer extraordinaire Michael Tate once again whipped the audience into a buying frenzy; and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Verdugo teamed up in some witty repartee on stage. Director of the SF Office of Transgender Initiatives Honey Mahogany introduced Trailblazer Awardee Angelica Ross, who won the audience over with her warm personality, stunning looks, and inspiring remarks. Honorary Co-Host Greg Sarris of Graton Resort & Casino spoke lovingly of SFGMC and surprised everyone with an additional gift of $100,000. And, of course, the event was peppered throughout with stirring musical performances by the SFGMC. When all was said and done, it was announced that the night had raised over 1.3 million dollars for the SF Gay Men’s Chorus!

But the peak of the evening was the appearance of Nancy Pelosi Ally Awardee Sheryl Lee Ralph. With a career spanning Broadway, television, film, and music, this superstar delivered in every way, speaking from the heart of the early onset of the AIDS epidemic all the way to the current negative climate towards the arts and our country’s creativity. We had witnessed her personal charisma first-hand years earlier at PRC’ Mighty Real gala and she again brought us all to our feet with her empowering words and dynamic delivery. Lifted by her energy, we then returned to the Colonial Room for a little dancing and general revelry … ending a perfect night of inspirational fundraising.

And the Imperial Council had a busy Saturday at 620 Jones, where the The GentleQueer, Smiling PoohBear of Laughter and Song, Reigning Emperor Ashlee Blow and The Divalicious Dreamgirl of Dance and Defying Gravity, Reigning Empress Afrika America, kicked off their year with their formal Investiture: A Night at the Movies. The crowd was larger than expected, forcing the event to the outside space in the fortunately warm spring weather. In addition to handing out honorary titles to a wide spectrum of supporters for their Diamond Court of Diversity, Excellence and Joy, the new monarchs also announced their Imperial Crown Prince Nathan M D’Aguiar and Imperial Crown Princess Mx Kiki Krunch. Joining the Imperial Family with permanent titles, after a successful year of service, are Crown Prince to The Court of El Gran Sol of Passion, Resilience, and Universality, John Brett, and Imperial Crown Princess to The Court of El Gran Sol of Passion, Resilience, and Universality, Ophelia Knightly. Look for big things from our newly Reigning Emperor and Empress as they appear all over town, raising money for charitable causes, hosting exciting events, and guiding the Imperial Court into the future and its 60th year of traditions.

Calendar a/la Sachet

Every Sunday

MIMOSA, Sunday Brunch

For women, their friends & allies

Catch French Bistro,

2362 Market Street

Music with Dr. Dee Spencer

Noon–3 pm

Price varies

www.catchfrenchbistro.com

Sunday, April 13

CHEER SF’s 4th annual

Back Tuck

Drag Show Fundraiser Extravaganza

Surprise appearances by members of the club

Beaux, 2344 Market Street

4–8 pm

Free!

www.cheersf.org

Saturday, April 19

SF Community Center’s Soirée

Dinner, program,

entertainment, auction

Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Juanita MORE!

City View at Metreon,

135 Fourth Street

5:30 pm reception & dinner

$399 & up

8:30 pm after-party

$95 & up

www.sfcenter.org

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on April 10, 2025