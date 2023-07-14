Donna’s Chronicles, “Pride in San Francisco is back in full force…”

By Donna Sachet–

Pride in San Francisco is back in full force, standing as a beacon to those who live elsewhere and do not share our freedoms, legal recognition, and unity. The month of June saw a plethora of Pride events, leading to the largest and most festive Pride Parade and Celebration in recent memory.

Our Pride Weekend began on Thursday, June 21, at The Academy for a panel discussion about the meaning of our celebrations and how much Pride itself has changed. Michelle Meow moderated a lively conversation between Graylin Thornton and Gary Virginia, covering a wide variety of thoughts, memories, and opinions, many contrasting, but all thought-provoking. The evening concluded in a unique fashion. Fred Small, the composer of the well-known song “Everything Possible,” happened to be in town for a conference and contacted the former Artistic Director of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus, Tim Seelig, who then contacted Betty Sullivan & Jen Viegas of this publication, who then suggested several opportunities for him while in town. After a single rehearsal, we performed together that night, Fred playing guitar and singing beautifully and this singing columnist joining him as a surprise to the audience. Somehow, it all worked nicely. What a treat to be able to perform with the composer of such an iconic song and to get to know the man behind the song! Thanks to Tim, Betty, Jen, and Fred.

The next night was the June Divas & Drinks, our third Pride Party at The Academy SF. This joint event of the Bay Times and The Academy along with loyal supporters Olivia Travel, Bacardí, Extreme Pizza, and the SF Federal Credit Union welcomed over 200 guests in a celebration of SF Pride. New partner Comcast sent representatives Adriana Arivzo, Joan Hammel, Jon Koriel, and other team members to promote their upcoming screening of the film To Wong Foo at the Castro Theatre. SF Pride leadership was on hand, including Former President of the Board Carolyn Wysinger, current President Nguyen Pham, and Executive Director Suzanne Ford, and the crowd joined in a birthday celebration for Dr. Hossein Carney. The special feature of the evening reflected the recent cover story of the Bay Times, namely Women’s Music, as singer Melanie DeMore introduced Rhonda Benin who led an ensemble (Tammy Hall, Ruth Davies, and Mark Lee) in a lively mini-concert. Never has the patio of The Academy heard such a wonderful selection of music, reminding us of a beautiful night at Stern Grove. A game of Name That Tune between Team Dykes on Bikes and Team Suzan Revah and Rusty Best wrapped up the event with a tie that hopefully will lead to a rematch.

Believe it or not, we returned to The Academy the next night as hostess for a corporate party and to celebrate the birthday of Nate Bourg. Both events were full of fun and excitement, the perfect prelude to Pride Weekend.

Gary Virginia & Donna Sachet’s Pride Brunch celebrated its 25th year on Saturday, June 24, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in Union Square. How this event has grown! Over 350 guests enjoyed a 3-course served brunch, hosted Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Korbel bars, various entertainers, and remarks by Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Wiener, and State Assemblymember Matt Haney. All the Community Grand Marshals, Paul Agular, Honey Mahogany, Nas Mohamed, Laura Lala-Chavez, Breonna McCree, and Black Benatar, representing Drag Story Hour, were on hand to address the crowd. The live auction, conducted by Liam Mayclem, was wild and raffle tickets, sold by Gypsy Love, Suzan Revah,and Julian Marshburn, broke all records. That ballroom has never looked or felt so festive! And $78,000 was raised to support the life-changing work of PRC.

Donna Sachet with (left to right) Tim Miller, Robert Camacho, and Matthew Rothschild

attending the Pride VIP reception on June 28, at the home of the

Vice President in Washington, DC.

If any doubt remained that SF Pride was back, the following day’s Parade and Celebration reminded the world that San Francisco knows the meaning of LGBTQ+ Pride! An estimated one million people gathered up and down Market Street and in Civic Center, a powerful message of unity in the face of so many conflicting movements across the country. Not every day can be so empowering and celebratory, but for a brief 24 hours, we deserved some joy, some appreciation, and some proud demonstrations of San Francisco values. On Monday, the ongoing work continued. We’ll see you in the trenches!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Saturday, July 15

Moulin Rouge

Krewe de Kinque’s monthly fundraiser

Benefits AIDS Walk SF & KdK team

Midnight Sun, 4067 18th Street

4–7 pm

$10 Beer/soda bust

Saturday, July 15

you/niQue

From the creators of ShangriLa SF

Birthday & Retirement party for Michael Daniels (Papasan)

DJ Bugie, performance by Khmera Rouge

Beaux, 2344 Market Street

9 pm–2 am

Sunday, July 16

Help Is on the Way XXVII: Broadway & Beyond

Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation benefit for Project Open Hand

Members of the touring cast of Les Miserables

Lisa Vroman, David Burnham, Leanne Borghesi, Debby Holiday & more

Live auction

Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter Street

After-party at Beacon Grand Hotel, 450 Powell Street

7:30 pm

$39 & up

https://www.reaf-sf.org/

Wednesday, July 19

Hello, Yellow Brick Road: Elton, Wicked, & Oz … Oh My!

SF Gay Men’s Chorus

Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Avenue

7:30 pm

$59–175

www.sfgmc.org

Friday, July 28

Divas & Drinks at The Academy

Monthly party produced by the Bay Times & The Academy

Emceed by Donna Sachet

DJ presented by Olivia Travel

Bacardí cocktails, Extreme Pizza

Name That Tune game

The Academy, 2166 Market Street

6–10 pm

$15

https://tinyurl.com/y6cksukz

Saturday, July 29

Judy vs Liza

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence benefit

Connie Champagne, Suppositori Spelling, Lady Cuki Couture & more

Beaux, 2344 Market Street

5–8 pm

Sunday, July 30

Dore Alley Street Fair

11 am–6 pm

Free!

https://www.folsomstreet.org/

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on July 13, 2023