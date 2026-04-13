Donna’s Chronicles, “The Imperial Court’s Investiture…”

By Donna Sachet—

The Imperial Court’s Investiture, Come for a Nibble, Stay for a Bite, of Emperor John Brett and Regent Empress Queen Cougar, filled The Café on March 28, 2026, to capacity with colorful pageantry, time-honored tradition, and loving support. If this is any indication, these monarchs are in for a wonderful year! Various court members presented musical numbers, delicious hors d’oeuvreswere served, and new titles were distributed. Imperial Crown Prince Nathan D’aguiar & Imperial Crown Princess Mx. Kiki Krunch completed their year of service admirably and the new Imperial Crown Prince West Walker & Imperial Crown Princess Nikita Vega were announced. Watch this column for upcoming Imperial Court events!

’Tis the season! As our loyal readers well know, April and May tend to be jammed with annual galas for our beloved local non-profits and 2026 is no exception. One of our favorites has become San Francisco Community Health Center’s Show of Hope gala, which returned again this year to the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero and lived up to its reputation. This one has it all: lively entertainment, delicious dinner and drinks, carefully selected awards with powerful acceptance speeches, and one of the most glamorously dressed crowds. We commented to our date Gary Virginia that we could have been at the Met Gala in New York! Gentlemen pulled out all the stops with vivid colors and fabrics and the ladies went for high drama, décolletage, and gorgeous jewel tones.

The evening started with cocktails, where we caught up with Brett Andrews, Larry Hashbarger, Suzanne Ford, Joshua Smith, David Glamamore, Juanita MORE!, Sister Roma,and so many others. We were then ushered into a sparkling ballroom and located our excellently placed table, full of engaging guests, including Tita Aida and Toni Newman. Popular television personality Reggie Aqui emceed with elan, but not before being presented with a new award, the Show of Hope Diva Award, to great audience response. The Community Impact Award went to Rebecca Rolfe who shared very humble and personal remarks, and the Community Trailblazer Award went to Honey Mahogany, accepting with a beautifully prepared and on-target speech. Throughout the evening The Boy Band Project provided periodic audience-pleasing up-tempo music. The live auction moved quickly, including a Hawaiian vacation that was multiplied to over ten winning bidders. In addition to appearances by State Senator Scott Wiener and Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman and several moving video presentations describing the impact of the center, a segment of the evening was dedicated to the memory of Alberto Rangel,who tragically lost his life in a violent incident while serving his community. His loss was powerfully felt by many in the room.

The program ended with a Fund-in-Need auction, starting at $5000 and winding down to $100 and eventually capturing everyone in the room, guaranteeing another successful gala to continue the life-altering work of the SF Community Health Center. Throughout the night, the presence of Executive Director Lance Toma, both on stage and off, reminded us again and again of his tremendous dedication and value as the head of the organization that is facing very real challenges, but meeting them with resolve and resilience.

Easter Sunday snuck up on us, but the sunny weather assured that Dolores Park would be packed for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gathering, celebrating with joy and the humor for which they are known. Sister Roma and Honey Mahogany enveloped the thousands gathered for the Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests, and, once again, our community seemed more united than ever. Despite some concerns for excessive heat exposure, the crowd remained largely attentive and supportive, gradually filing out of the park early in the afternoon to gather in the various bars in the Castro.

We ended the day at 440 Castro, where Gary Virginia hosted a trivia contest and Easter bonnet contest. Every parklet spilled into the streets with celebrants, but none more than that at 440 Castro. It was another beautiful day in this fabulous place we call home!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Saturday, April 11

Alyssa Edwards Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race & more

Castro Theatre,

429 Castro Street

8 pm $167 & up

www.tickets-center.com

Sunday, April 12

Mark Abramson reading

Live reading from his latest fiction Fathers & Sons

Fabulosa Bookstore,

489 Castro Street

4 pm

Free!

https://bit.ly/41irp5n

Wednesday, April 15

Serenade

Imperial Court’s

live music evening

Midnight Sun, 4067 18th Street

6 pm

Free!

www.imperialcouncilsf.org

Friday, April 17

Stephen Schwartz:

Songs & Stories

Rare SF appearance of legendary composer

With Michael McCorry Rose

& Taylor Iman Jones

Chan National

Queer Arts Center

170 Valencia Street

7:30 pm $35 & up

www.sfgmc.org

Saturday, April 18

Soirée 2026

SF LGBT Community Center’s Gala Dinner

Program, auction, dancing

at City View at Metreon

5:30 pm

$95 & up

www.sfcenter.org

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on April 9, 2026