Donna’s Chronicles, “This month of annual galas continued…”

PHOTO BY SHAWN NORTHCUTT

By Donna Sachet–

This month of annual galas continued with AIDS Legal Referral Panel’s 40th annual From the Heart event at the Julia Morgan Ballroom on October 19, raising $250,000 for their important work. State Senator Scott Wiener served as emcee and 350 guests applauded as Laura Thomas received the Clint Hockenberry Leadership Award and Steven Chizen the Attorney of the Year Award. But the highlight of the evening was a special farewell tribute to retiring Bill Hirsh, including a moving video tribute and Bill’s humble and heartfelt remarks. We attended for many reasons, but paramount among them was the chance to honor this generous and hard-working man.

Saturday, October 21, tested our stamina with three back-to-back and contrasting events. We started at a gathering in memory of Michael Polansky, long-time San Francisco resident and supporter of many individuals and causes within our LGBT Community. A small group of close friends reminisced over photographs and exchanged funny stories, offering comfort to each other at the loss of another well-known San Franciscan.

We then dashed to Midnight Sun, where the mood was completely different as Krewe de Kinque’s King Mez and Queen Moxie Penn raised money for Rainbow Honor Walk with a rousing drag show, beer bust, and raffle fundraiser. Many learned about the cause from performers and informational boards posted throughout the bar. Next time you are walking down a Castro neighborhood street and see a bronze plaque honoring one of our forebears, take time to read the text, and when you get home, check out the website; this all-volunteer project keeps our history accurate and alive.

Finally, we arrived at the Westin St. Francis for the sold out HRC Gala Without Exception, as the guest of one of the dinner chairs, Joe Sangiardi. One need only glance at the huge list of corporate sponsors to be assured of the importance of this national organization and its local chapter. Hundreds of well-dressed supporters attended, including Mayor London Breed, Dan O’Leary & Jonathan Teel, Frank Woo, Mario Diaz, Linda Scaparotti, Heather Freyer, and Molly Herzig.

Speeches at many such annual galas may be less than riveting, but the remarks at any HRC event inspire and challenge the crowd to action. One of the highlights of this evening was the extraordinary address from new President Kelley Robinson. Her delivery was urgent and direct, her words were familiar, yet engaging, and her message was dynamic. We see a newly envisioned HRC on the horizon! Gary Hilbert’s acceptance speech for the Charles M. Holmes Award was filled with San Francisco pride and genuine humility. Popular actor Zane Phillips perked up the audience and introduced Joel Kim Booster who accepted the Visibility Award with the anticipated humor for which this comedian is known, but also with a proud commitment to activism and inclusion. And, fresh from her successful Lesbians Who Tech meeting in the Castro, Leanna Pittsford accepted the Equality Award with words of gratitude and an ongoing dedication to making sure women and people of color are not just included, but valued.

But no one could deny that the peak of the evening came at the conclusion of the program, when super-star Billy Porter strolled to the podium to accept the Impact Award. Here was a man many of us have followed from success to success and now attending our local HRC Gala! His speech was off-the-cuff and spot-on, ending with a song, delivered with passion and resonating with truth. After so many remarkable speeches and surrounded by so many powerful individuals, we left the hotel inspired, challenged, and resolute!

Donna Sachet, dressed in white to everyone’s surprise, created a lovely

“Spirit of Winter” at the Divas & Drinks Halloween Party at The Academy

on Friday, October 27. With Sachet in the photo is artist Debra Reabock

to whom the Bay Times expresses much appreciation for assistance with

photography during the event.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DEBRA REABOCK

Last Friday’s Divas & Drinks kicked off Halloween with style! The Academy welcomed around a hundred lively guests for this monthly San Francisco Bay Times party, about half of them in some form of costume. Even the emcee, none other than this columnist, arrived as the Spirit of Winter with a silver gown and white hooded cape, accented with a crystal mask. Judges Melissa Cherry of Dykes on Bikes, Janet Rachel, and Jon Koriel of Diva’s & Drinks presenting sponsor Comcast/Xfinity judged the contestants in three categories, Scariest, Sexiest, and Most Original Costumes. Take note of the winners in photographs in this issue. Thanks to all who put some thought and preparation into their costumes. Then, the Shake It! Booty Band, a popular women’s band, took over, playing great cover songs with their own special twist, luring many to their feet to dance along. It looks like live music has found a new home at The Academy! DJ Rockaway, presented by Olivia Travel, specialty cocktails from Bacardí, and edibles from Extreme Pizza rounded out the evening.

Halloween returned to the Castro on the Saturday before the actual holiday, welcoming adults and kids alike with a variety of retail installments and special activities, non-stop scary films at the Castro Theatre, and a huge costume contest, conducted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. After the dramatic end of the legendary Halloween celebrations 17 years ago, we were most curious to see what the merchants would bring back this year and we consider it a success. Businesses were busy, residents seemed happy, and a very visible police presence kept things safe. Costumes abounded, accompanied by laughter and celebrations.

If this isn’t a positive sign of San Francisco on the way to recovery, we don’t know what is! The best is yet to come!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Thursday, November 9

Mighty Real, PRC annual gala

VIP Reception, cocktails, auction, after party

Keystone Service Award to SF Pride

Outstanding Corporate Partner Award to Wells Fargo

Sylvester Community Pillar Award to Joshua Gamson

St. Joseph’s Arts Society, 1401 Howard Street

6:30 pm

$325 & up

www.prcsf.org

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Day

Eat, drink, and be merry!

Sunday, November 26

Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi

Special holiday show hosted by Donna Sachet

Starring Khmera Rouge, Dulce de Leche & Ehra Amaya

Brunch & fabulous drag show

Club Fugazi, 678 Green Street

$79 & up

www.sundaysadrag.com

Monday, November 27

Castro Holiday Tree Lighting

Emceed by Donna Sachet

Bank of America Castro location

6:30 pm

Free!

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on November 2, 2023