Donna’s Chronicles, “We returned to the historic site of the Trocadero…”

By Donna Sachet—

We returned to the historic site of the Trocadero, now named The Grand, for a lively reception on October 22, 2026, for AIDS Legal Referral Panel (ALRP) and memories of dancing under that mirrored ball came surging back … blurry though they may be. The incredible Varla Jean Merman served as the evening’s lively emcee and took full advantage of double entendres about the legal field. An open bar and ample hors d’oeuvres kept the crowd happy as they bid on silent and live auction items. Luxurious trips, original artwork, sports packages, and more all helped raise money to continue the important work of ALRP. Kathleen Hartnett received the Bill Hirsh Award for her decades of legal work, including at the Supreme Court. Famous Olympian Greg Louganis received the Clint Hockenberry Award for using his voice and visibility to combat hostility against those with AIDS. His remarks seemed to touch the audience most profoundly. We have always said that the legal profession speaks a language very different from that which most of us use, so when legal services are needed, usually in urgent situations, places like ALRP become essential. We urge you to check out their website and support their cause.

The Imperial Court produced the 54th annual Mr./Miss/Ms./Mx. Gay Pageant on Saturday, October 24, at The Café and the Imperial Family and friends showed up in droves, other than those visiting Hawaii for their annual Coronation, that is. This year’s titleholders were out and about frequently, so there was a crowd there to share in their final event, including many Emperors and Empresses as well as former Mr. and Miss Gays, some of whom went on to become Monarchs. Also on hand were CoCo Butter, Tyler Nelson, Nikita Vega, Dr. Nas Mohammed, Nguyen Pham, Midas Munro, and many others. The evening, skillfully emceed by Grand Duchess 46 MGM Grande, began with an introduction of the illustrious judging panel, namely Absolute Empresses Mercedez Munro and Juanita MORE!, Emperor David Glamamore, former Miss Gay and popular vocalist Bebe Sweetbriar, Mr. SF Leather 1995 Tracii Ross More, and Ducal Queen of Hearts 2023–24 Saiyohni Gray. The evening included final walks from Miss Gay Anastasia Di’Nitta, Mr. Gay Ali Amaya, and Ms. Gay Chi CHI!, all of whom had active and illustrious years.

But the essence of the event was a judged competition for the Gay titles now available through the Imperial Court. Each contestant had to compete with an opening presentation, a talent segment, and a glamor or self-expression category. This made for a much more varied program than usual, including the expected gorgeous gowns and sexy reveals, but also with spoken word, talent with a pointed message, and a fuller display of all that is Gay in San Francisco. Right before the winners were announced, Absolute Empress Misty Blue, also Chair of the Imperial Council, called for all the former gay titleholders in the audience to assemble on stage, creating a memorable historic picture of this over 50-year-old pageant. That night, all four contestants competed admirably and won their respective titles, resulting in Miss Gay Luz Lips, Mr. Gay Dragon, Ms. Gay Jackie J, and Mx. Gay Inal Anqa. At the conclusion, sashes appeared along with glittering tiaras as our Reigning Emperor John Brett crowned the newest titleholders and the crowd roared their approval.

Donna Sachet, decked out in leather in this throwback photo, joined costumed revelers Gary Virginia and Michael Loftis at the Richmond Ermet Aid Foundation’s Halloween Party held at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum on October 29, 2015. PHOTO BY RINK

We were invited on October 27 to Foreign Cinema for a very special gathering to honor a truly legendary figure in the AIDS pandemic. Dr. Marcus Conant was there at the very beginning, refusing to ignore what no one understood, but rather digging into research and scientific solutions with an empathy few demonstrated. When fear and stigma were the first reactions to the early onset of AIDS, Dr. Conant chose compassion. His commitment now lives on through the Marcus Conant, MD Endowment for HIV Dermatology and LGBTQ Health at UCSF. Established in his honor, the endowment recognizes Dr. Conant’s pioneering work with the HIV and LGBTQ communities and supports early-career researchers studying skin diseases affecting people living with HIV and LGBTQ individuals. We were there as an artistic image of this man was unveiled, honoring him and his work. His brief comments to those assembled beautifully outlined the history of AIDS in San Francisco and beyond, giving credit to the many who worked with him side-by-side, becoming an international model of responsible care and compassion. We all owe this gentleman so much.

By the time you read this column, the dust will have settled and the political landscape may look quite different than it does now. No matter the results of the November election, we encourage you to find common ground, to make your voice heard, and to join the public discussion. So much of what was considered unacceptable language and behavior has become commonplace. Let’s all strive to return to a more civil discourse. Don’t be afraid to share your opinions, but listen first! Kindness and courtesy can go a long way towards restoring the United States most of us believe in. Thank you for reading.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

LGBTQ America 2026

Virtual Forum & Q&A

Horizons new CEO

Vincent Jones & panelists

5–6:30 pm

Free!

www.horizonsfoundation.org

Saturday, November 21



Legends Awards: A Night of Giving Thanks

The Academy SF

annual presentation

Nancy Pelosi, Mark Leno,

Bill Pung & Dennis Ziebell, & more

Castro Theatre

9 pm

www.academy-sf.com

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on November 5, 2026