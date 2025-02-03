Donna’s Chronicles, “Yes, we are beginning to stretch our legs…”

By Donna Sachet–

Yes, we are beginning to stretch our legs and get back out in the social whirl, putting our long and tedious recovery behind us. One of our first official appearances was for the swearing-in of the new Mayor of San Francisco on January 8, 2025. Civic Center was full of hope and positive energy as we witnessed the formalities of the changing of the guard, surrounded by thousands, including Ben Davis, Tom Horn, Cammy Blackstone, Sister Roma, Win Pham, and so many others. We all know that change won’t happen overnight and that there is a tough period ahead, but let’s hope for steady progress towards returning San Francisco to the city we all know it can be. At the conclusion, we were so pleased to sing along with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus our city anthem, followed by a swirling display of Chinese dancers and their traditional dragon.

In the spirit of supporting local businesses, we led the recent ribbon-cutting for Mollie Stone’s on 18th Street in the Castro, joined by various members of the Stone family, full of enthusiasm. Among the crowd were the Bay Times own Betty Sullivan, Reigning Empress Linda Summers, Andrea Aiello, Nate Bourg, and City Supervisor and recently elected President of the Board of Supervisors Rafael Mandelman. A brief glimpse inside revealed extensive remodeling, specialized categories of merchandise, improved lighting, and clear signage. Get over there soon and support your local, family-owned business, while enjoying a more incredible selection than ever before.

The following night, we joined Michelle Jester at the Chan National Queer Arts Center for Lea DeLaria’s Out Rage. If her name rings a bell, it is no wonder. Lea’s comic stand-up dates back to Josie’s Cabaret & Juice Joint and has taken her to acclaim on television, Broadway, and film. Her unabashed queer humor was supported by a variety of jazz-based songs with a very talented piano, bass, and percussion ensemble. A full house of around 200 roared with laughter and applause. Lea’s energy and dynamic connection with her audience was amazing. And she had performed an earlier show as well! It is great to have a new and wonderful venue to use. Watch for upcoming events here soon.

The entertainment continued on Monday, January 20, at Marines’ Memorial Theater for One Night Only with the touring cast of Some Like It Hot, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation. Every cast member brought a fresh performance, representing a wide variety of musical genres, and Darien Crago and Kelly Berman gave a unique twist as emcees. In addition, local favorites Paula West and Jason Brock each sang beautifully. After the show, we joined Gary Virginia at the reception with the cast and VIP guests to heap praise on all the participants and to catch up with our many friends and acquaintances, including Ken Henderson & Joe Seiler, John Newmeyer, Lawrence Helman, Jeff Doney & Adam Thier, Sophie Azouaou, Brent Marek, Salvador Tovar, Cicero Braganca, Joe Goodrich, and Heidi Betz.

Donna Sachet met up with Lea DeLaria following the performance of her new show Out Rage at the Chan National Queer Arts Center on January 18.

Photo Courtesy of Donna Sachet

Finally, we attended the funeral service for Allan Baird, a respected San Francisco activist and leader in the labor movement, most notable in our LGBTQ+ Community for his collaboration with Harvey Milk on the Coor’s boycott. His open support of our community was evident from the attendees, like Bill Wilson, Rink Foto, and Joanie Juster, and speakers who included Cleve Jones, Dan Nicoletta, Anne Kronenberg, and Sue Englander. A moving slide-show ended with everyone joining in singing Solidarity Forever.

And next up … Imperial Coronation! 60 years later and we’re still at it! Saturday, February 22, is the date of the 60th annual Imperial Coronation, but before that, watch for the official candidates Afrika America for Empress and Ashle Blow and Todd Hotty for Emperor, campaigning all over the city for your support. Then, join the Imperial Family the last week of February as we celebrate the successful Reign of Empress Linda Summers. Mama José Sarria would be proud!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on January 30, 2025