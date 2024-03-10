Donna’s Chronicles,”The 59-year-old tradition that is the Imperial Court of San Francisco…”

By Donna Sachet–

The 59-year-old tradition that is the Imperial Court of San Francisco continued on February 24, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency SOMA, as Emperor Michael Anthony Chua and Empress Cameron Stiehl-Munro completed their reign in a burst of color and pageantry. Imperial Coronation 59: Seasons of Love attracted courtiers from across the continent where the International Court System that started right here in San Francisco now has over 70 chapters in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. We admired elaborate gowns, intricately decorated jackets, ornate jewelry, and all the requisite finery that these occasions demand. As the Absolute Empress XXX of the Imperial Court of San Francisco, we attended a week of activities leading up to the grand finale on Saturday night, attended by more and more friends arriving from out of town, both former San Franciscans and visitors from other courts.

Attendance at all the events was boosted by San Francisco’s hosting of the International Court Council, a group of nearly 60 who represent member courts all over the continent and are most recognizable by their red capes. They made a dashing statement at the beginning of Imperial Coronation, led by Queen Mother of the Americas Nicole Murray-Ramirez, who recently attended the induction of Our Beloved Founder José Sarria posthumously into the California Hall of Fame. State Senator Scott Wiener and City Supervisor Rafael Mandelman dashed from the Lunar New Year Parade to make a brief appearance and BART Board President Bevan Dufty accompanied recently announced gubernatorial hopeful Toni Atkins, who received a warm welcome.

The evening was filled with special awards, anniversary celebrations, entertainment, court presentations, and the awarding of funds raised during the year to worthy organizations. Of particular note were the Act II opening act choreographed by Empress XXXI Cockatielia, 30-year anniversary presentation by Empress XXIX Anita Martini, 25-year by Empress XXXIV Sheba, 20-year by Empress XXXIX China Silk, 15-year by Empress XLIV Angelina Josephina Manicotti, and the well-deserved Emperors’ Award to photographer Rink. Candidate for Emperor Bob Glas did a simple, but heartfelt, number and candidate for Empress Linda Summers pulled out all the stops with back-up dancers, a tear-away outfit, and dynamic choreography. Michael and Cameron chose very personal messages for their last walks and, without further delay, the new Emperor and Empress were crowned with all the accompanying regalia and many of the members of the San Francisco Imperial Family on stage.

The Imperial Week is not complete until one attends the Pilgrimage to Colma on Sunday, an annual event started by the Emperors of San Francisco and emceed by this columnist at the specific request of the late José Sarria. Attendance was outstanding with two buses leaving the host hotel at 8 am sharp in cooperative weather. First stop was the Rainbow Honor Walk bronze plaque in Jane Warner Plaza for the ceremonial cleaning and formal presentation of the Empress veil. Once in Colma, the whimsical program included music by the SF Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band and the Queer Chorus of SF, remarks from the Queen Mother, traditional ceremonies, and lots of laughter and shared memories from our Emperor Brian Benamati and ourself. As long as we are involved, this event will reflect both the solemnity and humor for which José Sarria was known.

Amid all the Imperial events was February’s Divas & Drinks, the Bay Times’ monthly party at The Academy SF. We celebrated Black History Month by introducing and recognizing scores of LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies, making a difference in San Francisco and beyond. In addition to our usual components, including Extreme Pizza, Bacardí cocktails, and DJ Christie James, courtesy of Olivia Travel, Orphan Andy’s provided a beautiful cake for the occasion and La Méditerranée Noe offered a selection of delicious favorite items. The second part of the evening was a crowd-pleasing set of music, many songs by Black women composers, performed by Renée Lubin and Dr. Dee Spencer.

The second in the Memory Keepers Initiative series of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus took place last Thursday at the Chan National Queer Arts Center and centered on Black Trans Joy on the final day of Black History Month. Breonna McCree and Carlo Gomez Arteaga hosted panelists Sharyn Grayson, Andrea Horne, and Fresh Lev White for a lively and joyful discussion. All the speakers kept the audience engaged with memories of past struggles, stories of current challenges, and triumphs along the way. Personal testimonials emphasized the unique journey of Black trans individuals in San Francisco, home of the nation’s first Transgender Cultural District. This series, created by SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, continues on April 18, spotlighting the GLBT Historical Society, and May 16, sharing the history of SFGMC itself. We encourage our readers to check it out.

Drag brunches seem to be all the rage these days, don’t they? We’ve certainly enjoyed performing in them, especially for 15 years at The Starlight Room in Union Square and more recently at Club Fugazi in North Beach. (Watch this column for the latest news about upcoming 2024 Sunday’s a Drag shows at Club Fugazi, to be announced soon.) Well, Alexis Miranda brings her considerable talent and energy to a new drag brunch taking place every first Sunday of the month at Pescatore Trattoria, 2455 Mason Street, at Hotel Zoe, near Fisherman’s Wharf. We checked it out and highly recommend you give it a try. Guest stars last Sunday were the dynamic MGM Grande and electrifying Ehra Amaya with co-host Queen Cougar delivering smooth live vocals. Come support a local small business and some very talented performers, while enjoying an extensive brunch buffet!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, March 8

Happy Aloha Friday

Rita Rocket returns to San Francisco

Hosted by Gary Virginia & Deana Dawn

440 Castro

4–8 pm

Free!

http://www.the440.com/

Sunday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Wear green & act Irish, raffle & auction

Alexander Hamilton American Legion Post 448

Hosted by Gary Virginia & Donna Sachet

440 Castro

3–7 pm

Free!

http://www.the440.com/

Friday, March 29

Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF

“A Night to Empower the Legacy of Del Martin & Phyllis Lyon”

Featuring a first look at the documentary-in-progress

The Day the Curtains Came Down

Guest host Kate Kendell plus Mandy Carter, Sarah Bush Dance Project,

emcee Donna Sachet, DJ Rockaway, and special guests!

The Academy SF, 2166 Market Street

6–10 pm

$15

https://tinyurl.com/mw3cts45

