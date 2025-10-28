Don’t Be Spooked by Your Finances: Money Mindfulness in Action

By Brandon Miller –

October is full of ghosts, ghouls, and jump scares, but your money doesn’t need to be one of them. The truth is, what scares most people isn’t the balance in their bank account … it’s the unknowns around money: Am I spending too much? Am I saving enough? Will I run out? Should I feel guilty for wanting something joyful?

That’s where financial mindfulness comes in. It’s not about restriction; it’s about awareness, intention, and aligning your money with the life you actually want to live.

Start With Your Statement of Financial Purpose

One of the most grounding tools we use with clients is a simple, but incredibly clarifying, statement:

“Money’s purpose in my life is to __________.”

Most people start with something broad:

• “To help me feel secure.”

• “To give me choices.”

• “To not be a burden.”

That’s a great first layer. But a powerful Statement of Financial Purpose should be specific enough that you can hold yourself (and your decisions) accountable with a yes or no.

Here’s an example:

“Money’s purpose in my life is to make life feel longer by making more memories with my loved ones.”

That’s mine. And it changes the conversation entirely. When I think about a trip, a splurge, or a big purchase, I ask:

Does this expense create a memory I’ll cherish? Will it deepen joy or connection?

If the answer is yes, the decision gets a lot less scary.

You can do this too—just keep peeling the layers until your purpose is crystal clear.

Haunted by Hesitation? You’re Not Alone

Here’s something you might not expect: at Brio, some of our most financially stable, well-prepared clients struggle, not with saving but with spending.

They’ve worked hard. They’ve planned well. They’re on track. And yet, when it’s time to use the money for the life they envisioned, fear creeps in:

• “What if I won’t have enough later?”

• “Should I really spend this now?”

• “Is this responsible?”

That’s why mindfulness matters. When your financial purpose is clear, it gives you permission to spend intentionally, rather than anxiously or avoidantly.

How Brio Helps Banish the Fear

We don’t believe in money for money’s sake. We believe in using your wealth to design and live a meaningful life, on your terms.

With our clients, we:

• clarify values and goals before ever looking at numbers;

• reconnect spending and saving habits to what actually matters;

• create plans that support both confidence and joy;

• give people language and structure to make spending feel less risky and more aligned.

Financial planning isn’t a trick; it’s a tool. And it doesn’t have to feel like wandering through a dark house alone.

Your Turn: What’s Your Money For?

Take a moment and fill in that blank:

“Money’s purpose in my life is to __________.”

Then ask yourself:

• Can I tell if I’m honoring that with a yes/no?

• Does my spending reflect it?

• Does my saving support it?

• Do I feel free or frightened by the answer?

If your relationship with money feels murky, overwhelming, or out of sync with who you are today, that’s not a failure; that’s an invitation.

And Brio loves nothing more than helping people rewrite their money story in alignment with their life story.

Ready to Turn the Lights on and Look Under the Financial Bed?

You don’t need to be spooked by your bank account or haunted by “what ifs.” With intention and a little guidance, your money can become a source of clarity, confidence, and joy, not fear.

When you’re ready to talk through your own Statement of Financial Purpose, and build a plan around it, we’re here. No séance required.

This material presented by Brio Financial Group (“Brio”) is for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Facts presented have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, however Brio cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. This information may contain certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those discussed. No investor should assume future performance will be profitable or equal the previous reflected performance. Any reference to an index is included for illustrative purposes only, as an index is not a security in which an investment can be made. They are unmanaged vehicles that serve as market indicators and do not account for the deduction of management fees and/or transaction costs generally associated with investable products. The S&P 500 Total Return Index represents U.S. stock returns. This includes 500 leading companies in the U.S. and is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities, where dividends are reinvested. The holdings and performance of Brio client accounts may vary widely from those of the presented indices. Brio does not provide legal or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal or tax advice. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place.

Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals. For more information: https://www.briofg.com/

Money Matters

Published on October 23, 2025