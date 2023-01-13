Doug Sager, Matt Detert and James Higgins

…are a team of three LGBTQ Realtors who represent East Bay neighborhoods. Doug leads the team and moved with his husband Abe to the Sequoyah neighborhood above the Oakland Zoo in 2013.

Though they sold their home there in late 2020, ‘Team Sequoyah’ remains a real estate presence in service to the neighbors. It’s like the peaceful Marin Headlands of the east bay in that there are tons of bay views from rolling hills and fabulous elements of nature like the hiking trails of Knowland Park. Extremely diverse, Doug and Abe always felt welcomed by the neighbors, many of whom are also LGBTQ, and the home prices are relatively approachable.

Loving the quiet life in the Linda Heights neighborhood of Pinole, James and his husband recently purchased their home in 2021. They love how quaint the city is, but with well established retailers nearby. They find Pinole to have a diverse tapestry of political views, cultural and ethnic backgrounds which make them feel very welcome and always “at home.”

Matt Detert and his husband Rob came for the weather and stayed for the diversity and representation. They live in lower Maxwell Park in “The Town” and, like most urban dwellers, they love the allure of having boutiques, gyms, yoga studios, hardware stores, organic grocers, restaurants, breweries, bars, and street fairs at their doorstep — all of which are huge draws for their LGBTQ neighbors.

After picking up a few gardening supplies for their urban farm (@vicksburgfarmoakland on Instagram) at Laurel Ace Hardware, they’ll stop for a beer and a bite at Degrees Plato, picked up a gift for someone special at Mischief and then swing by Farmer Joe’s for the weekend’s fresh veggies!

Real Estate in 2023

Published on January 13, 2023