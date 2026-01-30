Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day 2026 in San Francisco

The San Francisco Interfaith Council hosted a rally and celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Yerba Buena Gardens.

Prior to the rally, participants gathered at the Caltrain Depot and proceeded in a march, commemorating Dr. King’s march in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

The large crowd gathered at Yerba Buena Gardens cheered for speakers, including civic, community, and interfaith leaders, and numerous musicians who performed. The event was part of the culmination of a weeklong observance from January 13–19, which is led by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Foundation: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/









Published on January 29, 2026