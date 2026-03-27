Drag Queens and Self-Employment Taxes

By Brandon Miller—

It’s the early 2000s during Kentucky Derby season, and I’m dressed in full drag, water balloons handling the chest situation, when suddenly my left “breast” made a dramatic exit out the passenger side window. The soaked and extremely lopsided result was a useful reminder that, when you improvise too much, things can go sideways fast. The same is true with taxes. Stay with me here.

Professional drag performers navigate the same financial chaos every freelancer faces: unpredictable income, cash payments, Venmo tips, and receipts that would make accountants weep. At Brio, we help self-employed clients manage this kind of complexity all the time. The drag world just happens to offer a surprisingly good framework for it.

Six Tax Lessons Every Self-Employed Drag Queen Knows

1. If it belongs on Main Street, it probably doesn’t belong on Schedule C.

One of the hardest parts of being self-employed is figuring out what actually counts as a deduction. For drag performers, wigs, costumes, and stage makeup are generally easier to justify because they exist for the performance and are not meant for ordinary daily life. The same basic principle applies across self-employment: if an expense is necessary and tied to your work, it may be deductible. That could include equipment, travel, software, supplies, or even a home office used regularly and exclusively for business.

2. Don’t get caught with your tuck undone.

Performers who go pro learn fast that estimated taxes are due four times a year. Miss those payments and you’ll face penalties on top of whatever you owe, which often surprises people coming from W-2 jobs where taxes were automatically withheld.

We calculate what you owe each quarter and make sure those payments happen, so you’re not paying more than you need to.

3. In this act, you’re the star and the stage crew.

Drag involves a lot of jobs: hair, makeup, wardrobe, booking, promotion, and cleanup. Self-employment works that way, too. When you work for yourself, there’s no employer covering part of your payroll taxes, which means you are responsible for the full self-employment tax. That tax is currently 15.3% of net self-employment income, on top of regular income tax. For people new to independent work, this is often the number that changes how they think about cash flow. On the plus side, half of that self-employment tax can be deducted when calculating adjusted gross income!

4. No queen relies on next week’s gig to pay last week’s bills.

Charisma can cover a lot on stage, but it can’t replace preparation. You still need the look, the timing, and the track ready to go before the music starts. Taxes are no different: you need to save ahead of time and be prepared to pay those tax bills. When income comes in unevenly, it’s easy to tell yourself you’ll save for those eventual tax payments once things settle down or once the next check hits. But tax money tends to disappear when it sits in the same pool as everything else. That’s why we help you build an intentional system, where we set aside a percentage of income as it comes in based on what you’re likely to owe.

5. Keep the glitter in one pocket, receipts in another.

Mixing personal and business finances is like throwing wigs, receipts, and loose glitter into one bag. A dedicated business checking account makes tracking dramatically easier, creates a clear paper trail, and eliminates the “was that personal or business” headache. We help you set this up so there’s no heavy lifting required. For most self-employed people, a separate business checking account is one of the simplest improvements they can make. Pair that with a basic bookkeeping system, and suddenly income and expenses are easier to categorize, review, and explain. Good records are not glamorous, but they make everything downstream easier.

6. The best looks don’t happen on accident.

Performers who’ve been at this a while aren’t stressed about taxes because they know their numbers: what they’ve earned, spent, can deduct, and roughly what they’ll owe. That’s not magic; it’s preparation. That’s what we do for you, all year long.

You don’t have to be a drag queen (or have launched a water balloon out of a moving vehicle) to take these lessons seriously. If you’re self-employed or earning income outside of a traditional W-2, these principles apply directly to you. That’s the work we do at Brio: We help self-employed clients understand their tax exposure, organize the moving pieces, and build a system that works before deadlines hit.

The finale’s better when you’re not stressed about the numbers. Book a complimentary Make It Happen meeting and let’s build your system.

This material presented by Brio Financial Group (“Brio”) is for informational purposes only and is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. Facts presented have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, however Brio cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, and certain information presented here may have been condensed or summarized from its original source. This information may contain certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those discussed. No investor should assume future performance will be profitable or equal the previous reflected performance. Any reference to an index is included for illustrative purposes only, as an index is not a security in which an investment can be made. They are unmanaged vehicles that serve as market indicators and do not account for the deduction of management fees and/or transaction costs generally associated with investable products. The S&P 500 Total Return Index represents U.S. stock returns. This includes 500 leading companies in the U.S. and is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities, where dividends are reinvested. The holdings and performance of Brio client accounts may vary widely from those of the presented indices. Brio does not provide legal or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal or tax advice. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place.

Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals. For more information: https://www.briofg.com/

Money Matters

Published on March 26, 2026