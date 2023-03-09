Dykes on Bikes: Stephanie W

I fled to San Francisco from the Southeast part of the U.S. in 2007. I rode a bicycle everywhere I went in San Francisco for 13 years. As I grew older, potholes increasingly got on my nerves. I needed something with shocks, so a little motorcycle seemed like the logical choice.

At 58 years old, I began taking private riding lessons—bonus that the instructor was quite sexy! I rented a garage despite not yet having a bike, but with the knowledge that I needed some place to store my future ride. By my last riding class, I had a Harley Davidson Sportster and was riding around the neighborhood.

It wasn’t long before I realized I wanted to share the exhilaration of riding with others in a group. I joined a coed HOG (Harley Owners Group), but it just didn’t do it for me.

I wanted to try riding with the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® but was hesitant. After some prodding by my therapist, I finally joined a ride and it’s been one adventure after another since then!

I always wanted to find a way to be of service to our community and Dykes on Bikes has given me that opportunity. I’m now a Dykes on Bikes patch holder and member of the Board of Directors. I couldn’t be happier with the way things have turned out!

