East Bay LGBTQ+ Owned and Allied Destinations Beyond Oakland

Future issues of the San Francisco Bay Times will take a deeper dive into LGBTQ+ owned and allied destinations in East Bay cities beyond Oakland, but, for now, here are a few additional recommendations that were mentioned as we put together this last Bay Times of 2025:

Boichik Bagels – While there are now multiple Boichik locations, including three in San Francisco, our favorite remains the original one at 3170 College Avenue in Berkeley—right as the Elmwood merges into Rockridge. The team members at all the locations are friendly and hard-working, but if we had to choose a favorite individual, we would have to name Temmy. She’s a beloved fixture who is often front and center at Boichik. We sometimes try her patience, mulling over what to order, but have to smile when she holds in her New Jersey-style brutal honesty. Boichik may produce thousands of bagels daily, but there is integrity in every bite of goodness as well as in every employee. That is likely a reflection of the brilliant yet humble Founder and CEO Emily Winston. https://boichikbagels.com/

Good to Eat – One of Winston’s own favorite restaurants is this Taiwanese restaurant in Emeryville that is owned by queer, immigrant women. It is unique and worth the trip from other parts of the Bay Area. https://www.wearegoodtoeat.com/

Downtown San Leandro – Maybe it happened when the rainbow crosswalks went in, but this formerly sleepy neighbor city of Oakland has numerous new businesses where LGBTQ+ employees often wear their rainbow and trans gear proudly. Like Oakland, it feels revitalized and is poised for greatness in 2026.





Rialto Cinemas – These gay-owned theaters, including the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley, are neighborhood gems. https://rialtocinemas.com/elmwood/

Rossmore – Known as the “retirement mecca for LGBTQ+ seniors,” Rossmore in Walnut Creek lives up to its impressive reputation.

The World Famous Turf Club – Hayward has several nightlife options, including this welcoming venue with an outdoor patio, live music, and a happening dance floor. https://www.worldfamousturfclub.com/

East Bay’s Emerging Queer Mecca

Published on December 18, 2025