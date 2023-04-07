Easter in the Park Peep Show to Take Place on Sunday, April 9

Sister Roma

By Sister Roma–

Toot Toot, Heeyyyyy Peep Peep!

I love Easter! Well, let me clarify: I love Easter in The Park with my Sisters and our amazing queer community! It tickles me pink that our anniversary celebration has become one of the most anticipated and beloved annual events in the city, but I’m not surprised. I mean, is there anything more “San Francisco” than a gaggle of drag nuns throwing a free party in Dolores Park with a live stage show featuring incredible local talent and contests to find the best Easter bonnet, Foxy Mary, and Hunky Jesus? I don’t think so!

Now more than ever it’s important to get out and revel in our queerness. While anti-trans and anti-drag legislation is being proposed and passed across the country, this year’s theme, Peep Show, promises to celebrate everything queer, trans, drag, and more!

The day will begin at 10 am with Children’s Easter featuring a special appearance by the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt, story time, and other family friendly activities. It’s really sweet. (Side note to parents: If you’ve never been to Easter in the Park, you should know that the stage show is not programmed for kids. Some parents may want to take the little ones home after Children’s Easter to enjoy their candy. Not my call, just saying …)

The main event starts at noon when celebrity guest host, trans activist, entertainer, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Honey Mahogany, takes the stage! This year’s lineup features San Francisco favorites Connie Champagne, Kitten Onthekeys, Polesexual, Baloney, The Cockettes featuring Steven Satyricon, Trixxie Carr, Alex U. Inn and The Mommas Boyz, and a Drag Revue starring Linda Summers, Christina Ashton, Nikita Vega, Theresa Giudcoochie & Tony OMFG!

Throughout the day, contestants are invited to show off their Easter spirit competing in the colorful Easter bonnet contest and later, vie for the coveted titles of Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus. If you feel compelled to join one of our contests this year, just listen for the announcement about when to line up back stage for a prescreening to enter. You must be clever and have a well-conceived character to be considered. Be advised that nudity is strictly prohibited!

Sisters’ Easter – Peep Show is produced by the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc., in conjunction with event partners San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, LoveDolores, JK Sound, and Recology. Peep Show would not be possible without the support of our amazing allies, platinum sponsor Gilead Sciences, and sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Junipero Gin, Cointreau, and Falcon|NakedSword.

The event is free, but donations will be encouraged to support the Sisters’ annual Grant program, benefiting underserved, BIPOC, trans, and other grassroots nonprofits and programs.

I can’t wait to see you there!

Published on April 6, 2023