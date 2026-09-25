Elections Are Coming: You Can Help

By Joanie Juster—

I am alternately bemused, disgusted, and infuriated by the unbridled hypocrisy of those who claim to be “patriots,” yet are doing everything in their power to prevent millions of Americans from exercising their most fundamental American right: the right to vote. I am also bemused by the ingenuity of their endless schemes to prevent qualified voters from participating in free and fair elections. The amount of time, money, and brainpower they pour into subverting the will of the people could be much better spent improving the lives of their constituents.

Yet here we are on the brink of the midterm elections, facing an existential crisis for our democracy. While polls are showing that voters are increasingly unhappy with the current administration, and are likely to reject Republican candidates and policies in the upcoming elections, the party in power is doing everything possible—including breaking the law—to cling to power. Denying qualified voters the right to vote, spreading disinformation about voting, intimidating both voters and election officials … these are all part of their daily playbook at this point. And they have not ruled out simply refusing to accept and certify the results of the elections if they do not go their way. Remember January 6, 2021? Brace yourself for January 2027.

Voting is our right, our privilege, and our duty. But we have another urgent duty: to protect the right to vote, for ourselves, for our neighbors, and for future generations of Americans. If you haven’t already, now is the time to pitch in and help. Remember, in this election you are not only voting for the candidates and policies you prefer; you are voting to preserve what is left of American democracy. Look at all the rights, privileges, and freedoms that have disappeared since January 21, 2025, and imagine how much worse it can become if we don’t regain checks and balances in our government. They are deliberately spreading disinformation, making it harder to vote, and creating chaos everywhere to deter you from having your voice heard at the polls. Don’t let them get away with it. What can you do? Here are some suggestions:

Vote early. Voting early greatly reduces the opportunity for anyone to undermine your ballot. In California, ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting October 5. Keep an eye on your mailbox. Fill out your ballot as soon as possible after you receive it. Here’s a link to the State of California’s Official Voter Information Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/CAVoteInfo

Vote securely. Despite the Supreme Court turning down the president’s attempt to curtail voting by mail, this administration is not going to stop trying. To ensure your ballot gets counted, you can vote in person, deliver your ballot to a secure official drop box, or vote in person. If you must vote by mail, vote early and, if possible, take it to a post office where it will be postmarked that day. You need to make absolutely sure your ballot is postmarked prior to Election Day.

Volunteer on No Kings Day. The folks who brought us the No Kings protests have named October 17 as a nationwide day of early voting. This will be a day to defend our right to vote, and to get connected with all the efforts to protect election results. Bring your friends, bring your family, and help get out the vote. Find an event or create an event here: https://tinyurl.com/NoKings1017

Educate yourself. Take the time to study the candidates and the issues. Watch the debates. Learn who is putting money behind those campaign ads. There are resources available to help you, including the nonpartisan League of Women Voters and various political groups that put together voting guides. (One of the best I’ve found is written by the fabulous Juanita MORE! Her voting guide is deeply researched, thoughtfully written, and always on your side. I found it particularly helpful in understanding the local propositions. Check it out at https://tinyurl.com/JMoreVOTE

Vote down ballot. While most of the attention and money are spent on high-profile races, it’s the propositions and local candidates who often have the most impact on your day-to-day life. It isn’t enough to vote for governor; vote for the judges, election officials, school boards, and others who will protect your rights and work to preserve our democracy.

Beware of disinformation. Just as important as educating yourself and others about the candidates and issues is being aware of the bad actors who are working to prevent your vote from counting, and to do you harm. Elon Musk is promoting a fake voter information site called Vote Safe (I am deliberately not including the link, for your safety) that not only collects your full name, home address, date of birth, email address, cell phone number, IP address and location, but also every link clicked, every page looked at, and your voter registration status. Musk’s super PAC can share or sell your personal information, including whether you are registered to vote, and how you submit your vote, and much more. This is just one of many ways they are scheming to get your information. Only go to official websites you know you can trust, and please be careful about the information you share on social media.

Be part of the solution. Want safe, secure elections? Your local election department is looking for people to work at the polls on Election Day, be election observers, help others vote, and more. See the options listed under “Get Involved” on the page for the San Francisco Department of Elections; if you are outside of San Francisco, check with your local election department. https://tinyurl.com/SFDEHelp

Who Counts as an ‘American’?

Since Day One of his administration, the president has been laser-focused on not just making life harder for LGBTQ+ people and others (immigrants, people of color, etc.) whom he deems unworthy, but actually erasing them from public life and the history books.

On September 9, he took another giant step toward that erasure, by proposing sweeping changes to the way the U.S. census collects data. Not only would noncitizens be excluded from the census, but collection of race and ethnicity data, as well as questions about sexual orientation and domestic partnership, would be halted. This is the federal government redefining who counts as a U.S. resident.

Why does this matter? The census determines the allotment of congressional seats, as well as billions of dollars in federal funding—funding that affects the lives of all of us. But the census also provides critical demographic information that can be used to help address disparities, inform anti-discrimination policies, and protect civil rights. Also, by not counting noncitizens without green cards, it would not only remove undocumented immigrants from the official population count, but also those who are here legally but haven’t yet secured green cards. Regions that have more immigrants and tend to vote Democratic could lose not only federal funding, but also representation in Congress.

This proposed change is bound to face major legal challenges, as the 14th Amendment calls for counting “the whole number of persons in each state,” not just citizens.

Representation counts. Don’t let them erase you. Stand up and be counted.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

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Published on September 24, 2026