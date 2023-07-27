Elevating Equality: The GGBA’s Role in Addressing the LGBTQ+ State of Emergency

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

In the fabric of our American society, we often boast of our unwavering commitment to equality, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Despite such proclamations, a significant sector of our population finds these tenets elusive. Our LGBTQ+ community continues to face profound inequality, a reality recently underscored by the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) issuance of a National State of Emergency for all LGBTQ+ Americans. This proclamation serves as a sobering reminder that our fight for genuine equality is far from over.

Enter the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)—an organization situated at the forefront of this crucial battle, leveraging the power of entrepreneurship, business, and community to drive meaningful change.

Founded in 1974, the GGBA holds the esteemed title of being the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. From its conception, the GGBA has made tremendous strides in promoting economic growth, prosperity, and equality for its members and the wider LGBTQ+ community. Today, it stands as a bastion of hope and empowerment amid this alarming state of emergency.

Through the GGBA, businesses large and small find a platform to grow, network, and form resilient partnerships. The GGBA champions diversity and inclusion, fostering an ecosystem where one’s sexual orientation or gender identity does not impede their professional progression. The organization’s robust offering of training, mentorship, and networking opportunities equips LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive.

However, the GGBA’s influence extends far beyond business. The association recognizes that economic empowerment is a pivotal stepping stone to broader societal acceptance and equality. To this end, the GGBA collaborates with government entities, nonprofits, and the business sector to push for policies that uphold the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals.

In response to the HRC’s State of Emergency, the GGBA has redoubled its efforts. More than ever, the organization is resolved to combat discrimination and prejudice, fostering an environment where every individual—regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity—can lead a prosperous, fulfilling life.

To this effect, the GGBA has intensified its advocacy efforts, championing legislation that safeguards LGBTQ+ rights. The organization has also ramped up its educational initiatives, aiming to cultivate a broader understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community among the general public.

The GGBA further recognizes that the fight for equality is intersectional. Consequently, it remains committed to tackling issues like racial injustice, gender inequality, and socioeconomic disparities, which disproportionately impact members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite the significant challenges before us, the GGBA’s unwavering commitment offers a beacon of hope. The organization serves as a rallying point, empowering us all to play our part in this essential fight for equality. Whether you are an entrepreneur seeking resources, a business leader looking to build a more inclusive organization, or an ally yearning to make a difference, the GGBA welcomes you to join its ranks.

The path to equality may be long and fraught, but with tenacious organizations like the GGBA leading the way, we can be confident of making headway. The HRC’s declaration of a State of Emergency is undoubtedly a call to arms—a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead. It underscores the criticality of the GGBA’s mission and the need for us all to support such trailblazing organizations.

In conclusion, the GGBA embodies the power of unity, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity. It serves as a vivid testament to the role business can play in fostering societal change. So, let us rally behind the GGBA and other organizations championing LGBTQ+ rights, demonstrating that when it comes to equality, we mean business.

To become part of the solution, join the GGBA, support its initiatives, and leverage its resources. Remember, every contribution, no matter how small, propels us forward in this ongoing struggle for equality. The fight is far from over, but together, we can turn the tide.

For more information on the GGBA, please visit: https://linktr.ee/ggba

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate & Eclat Group He has worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two master’s degrees: an MBA and a Master of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. He proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco: President of the Golden Gate Business Association and Treasurer of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. He and his husband enjoy international traveling and scuba diving.

GGBA Calendar

Tuesday, August 8

GGBA August Make Contact

https://tinyurl.com/mrxr7kwu

Wednesday, August 9

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Investors Monthly Meetup

6–7:30 pm

Castro Community Meeting Room

501 Castro Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/3xzwmk34

Tuesday, August 22

GGBA August Board of Directors Meeting

5:30–7:30 pm

Virtual via Zoom

https://tinyurl.com/ufdbs5r5

Wednesday, September 13

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Investors Monthly Meetup

6–7:30 pm

Castro Community Meeting Room

501 Castro Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/2x2xtv9y

Thursday, September 14

Chase for Business LGBTQ+ Series: Managing Your Cash Flow

In Person or Online, Time TBA

3005 Broadway, Oakland

https://tinyurl.com/5s84tk85

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on July 27, 2023