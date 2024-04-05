Elton John Favorite Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram to Headline Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience Concert

Grammy-winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram—one of the favorite musicians of Sir Elton John and the musical heir apparent of soulful stars of the Mississippi Delta—will be this year’s headliner at the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience (HWFE) Concert at Rodney Strong Vineyards. The outdoor concert will take place on Friday, May 17, from 5:30–8 pm as part of the four-day festival. It promises to be the perfect pairing of music, food, wine, and atmosphere at one of the most beautiful locations in Sonoma County.

From the heart of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Kingfish has risen as the reigning blues sensation of our time, earning accolades from music critics worldwide. Rolling Stone describes his sound as a fusion of B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince, making him one of the most thrilling guitarists in recent memory. He has a mesmerizing stage presence.

Sir Elton John has been a fan of Ingram’s since he first heard his music. John even featured him on his Apple Music Show Rocket Hour .

Here at the San Francisco Bay Times, we admire Ingram for many different reasons. The first and obvious one is his musical talent. The second is that he forged a successful path both in and out of Mississippi, the home state of San Francisco Bay Times co-publisher Dr. Betty Sullivan. Another is that Ingram has been open about being diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome. As his mother Princess told Blues Blast Magazine: “Anything he hears in music is in his head all the time. It’s music all the time, It’s like his comfort zone. Music is his escape where he can go and hide and be himself because sometimes he’s been in that position where some people don’t like him and that’s his (right) to go into that zone and be himself and escape.”

As a youth, Ingram stood out from the other kids. Big in every respect, he even embraced the nickname “Kingfish,” a character on the old Amos ‘n’ Andy Black situation comedy that was popular from the 1920s (as a radio show) to the 1950s (on television). “Kingfish” in the series was the leader of the “Mystic Knights of the Sea Lodge,” and Ingram’s instructor and bluesman Bill Howl-N-Madd Perry bestowed the name on Ingram.

Whenever anyone doubted Ingram’s talent, Perry fired back: “Let me say something. Now, while the rest of y’all are gonna be here playing basketball, listening to rap or whatever, Kingfish is gonna be all over the world.”

He was right. Kingfish’s journey from small-town Mississippi to global stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has rocked stages across the United States and Europe, captivating audiences from Sydney to Stockholm. Collaborating with icons like Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy, Kingfish has cemented his status as a true luminary in the world of blues music.

His latest masterpiece, Live in London, recorded in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at The Garage, is a testament to his raw talent and infectious energy. The HWFE concert offers a rare chance in California to witness history in the making as Kingfish takes center stage at Rodney Strong Vineyards.

“We cannot wait to experience the hottest blues musician in the country at our winery in Healdsburg, where guests will enjoy amazing wine and music nestled among the vines of the Russian River Valley,” said Rodney Strong Vice President Global Marketing, Dan Wildermuth.

There will also be a variety of food trucks at the concert, with dishes paired to go with Rodney Strong wines available for purchase. And here’s the best part: a portion of the proceeds will support Farm to Pantry (https://www.farmtopantry.org/), a noble cause dedicated to ending food injustice and promoting sustainability.

The San Francisco Bay Times is proud to be a Local Media Partner of the concert and the HWFE.

For tickets to the concert, visit: https://tinyurl.com/44zexhs4

Arts & Entertainment

