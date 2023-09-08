‘Emperor Norton Place’ Celebration to Honor the Legacy of a San Francisco Folk Hero

San Francisco, known for its rich history and colorful characters, is set to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of its most iconic figures, Joshua Abraham Norton, better known as Emperor Norton I. In a special commemoration, Supervisor Peskin invites the public to the “Emperor Norton Place” Celebration on Sunday, September 17, from 1–4 pm.

Emperor Norton’s remarkable journey began in 1849 when he arrived in San Francisco as an English Jew seeking fortune. He established himself as a successful merchant and investor in commodities and real estate but faced financial setbacks leading to bankruptcy in August 1856. On September 17, 1859, Norton declared himself “Norton I, Emperor of the United States,” later adding the title “Protector of Mexico.”

Joseph Amster as Emperor Norton and Rick

Shelton as Countess Lola Montez

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER

PHOTO: TIMELINE.COM

PHOTO: EMPERORNORTONTRUST.ORG

Over two decades, Emperor Norton became a beloved champion of fairness, tolerance, self-determination, and the common good—values deeply associated with San Francisco. He remains a cherished folk hero of the city.

Emperor Norton resided in the Eureka Lodgings at 624 Commercial Street from 1865 until his passing in January 1880. Although the building was lost in the earthquake and fires of April 1906, the site now hosts a 4-story building at 650/652/654 Commercial Street, adjacent to the serene Empire Park.

Earlier this year, the City and County of San Francisco honored Emperor Norton’s memory by designating the 600 block of Commercial as “Emperor Norton Place” and installing a commemorative street sign at the northwest corner of Montgomery and Commercial Streets.

The upcoming celebration will commemorate the 164th anniversary of Emperor Norton’s public reign. The formal dedication will commence at 1 pm at the NW corner of Montgomery and Commercial Streets then exhibits and tours will be offered in Empire Park. https://www.sfhistory.org/

Published on September 7, 2023