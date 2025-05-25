Empowering Mothers: The Gift of an Estate Plan This Mother’s Day Month

By Jay Greene–

Although Mother’s Day 2025 is now in the rearview mirror, it is never too late to honor the incredible women who shape our lives with their love, strength, and care. Before this month draws to a close, imagine giving a gift that goes beyond flowers or brunch—a gift that ensures a mother’s legacy and protects her family for years to come. An estate plan may not come wrapped in a bow, but it’s a powerful way to empower mothers, offering peace of mind and security. It’s more than just documents; it’s a heartfelt promise to care for loved ones, even in the toughest times.

Why Estate Planning Matters for Mothers

Estate planning is especially meaningful for mothers, who often hold their families together. It’s a way to extend their nurturing beyond their lifetime. Here’s why it’s a perfect gift for any time of year:

Guardianship for Minor Children: For mothers with young kids, an estate plan lets them name a trusted guardian, ensuring their children are raised by someone they choose if the unthinkable happens.

Financial Security Through Asset Management: Mothers can direct how their assets—like savings, homes, or heirlooms—are distributed, securing their family’s future exactly as they envision.

Avoiding Probate Delays: By setting up tools like living trusts, mothers can help their families skip lengthy probate processes, making transitions smoother during emotional times.

Planning for Incapacity: Estate plans include powers of attorney, so if a mother can’t make decisions due to illness, someone she trusts steps in—keeping her wishes front and center.

Privacy and Conflict Prevention: A clear plan keeps family matters private and reduces the chance of disputes, preserving harmony when it’s needed most.

Did you know that 70% of Americans don’t have a will? That leaves countless families vulnerable, especially during grief. For mothers, who often juggle so much, estate planning is a practical and loving step to protect what matters most and to take one item off your to-do list.

Heartwarming Examples

Here are a few real stories that show how estate planning becomes a gift of love:

A Mother’s Love Note: One attorney shared how her mother’s estate plan—complete with a will, financial and medical powers of attorney, and end-of-life wishes—acted as a “love note” after her passing. It spared the family stress and guesswork, letting them grieve together instead of grappling with each other because of uncertainty.

Bonding Through a Cancer Diagnosis: Another mother, diagnosed with cancer, had her estate plan ready with a will, durable power of attorney, and advance directive. For 19 months, her family focused on precious time together, free from conflicts over her care or wishes—her plan ensured peace and clarity.

These examples highlight how estate planning isn’t just preparation; it’s an act of care that echoes a mother’s devotion.

Take Charge of Your Legacy Today

This Mother’s Day Month, consider giving—or encouraging—an estate plan. It’s a gift that empowers mothers to safeguard their children, secure their assets, and maintain family unity. Consult an estate planning attorney to explore options like wills, trusts, or powers of attorney tailored to her needs. The peace of mind it brings is priceless, letting mothers rest easy knowing their love endures.

Celebrate your mother with a gift that truly lasts, because every mother deserves to feel empowered and secure.

Statements In Compliance With California Rules of Professional Conduct: The materials in this article are for educational purposes only and are not legal advice. Consult an estate planning attorney for personalized guidance.

Jay Greene, Esq., CPA, is the founder of Greene Estate, Probate, & Elder Law Firm in San Francisco, helping LGBT individuals, couples, and families secure their future. For more information, visit:

Trust Essentials

Published May 22, 2025