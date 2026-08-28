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    Essential Healdsburg

    By Brett Andrews—

    I am squarely a Sonoma County kid, and Healdsburg to be precise. Here are some of my favorites.

    Dining

    Dry Creek Kitchen (particularly on Thursday, which is locals’ night)

    Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg

    Folia Bar & Kitchen at Appellation Healdsburg

    Sweet T’s (great BBQ)

    ROOF 106 at The Matheson

    Acorn (for breakfast)

    The Madrona

    Baci Café & Wine Bar

    Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar

    Quail & Condor (bakery)

    Healdsburg Plaza Tasting Rooms

    Stressed Vines Cellars

    Marine Layer Winery

    LIOCO

    Marietta Cellars

    Wine Tasting

    Auteur Wines

    Aperture Winery

    Overshine Wine Co.

    Lambert Bridge Winery

    Copain Winery

    Gary Farrell Vineyards and Winery

    Healdsburg Shops

    Susan Graf Healdsburg

    A/Muse

    Forager Healdsburg

    ANTHEM Home

    Faherty Healdsburg

    Accommodations

    h2hotel

    Harmon Guest House

    Hotel Healdsburg

    Hotel Trio Healdsburg

    Appellation Healdsburg

    Things to Experience

    True West Film Center

    Journeyman Meat Co. 

    Healdsburg Farmers’ Market (Saturday)

    Tuesday’s Music in the Plaza

    Modern Antiquarium Healdsburg

    Brett Andrews is the CEO of All Home (www.allhomeca.org).

    Out in Wine Country
    Published on August 27, 2026