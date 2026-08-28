Essential Healdsburg

By Brett Andrews—
I am squarely a Sonoma County kid, and Healdsburg to be precise. Here are some of my favorites.
Dining
Dry Creek Kitchen (particularly on Thursday, which is locals’ night)
Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg
Folia Bar & Kitchen at Appellation Healdsburg
Sweet T’s (great BBQ)
ROOF 106 at The Matheson
Acorn (for breakfast)
The Madrona
Baci Café & Wine Bar
Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar
Quail & Condor (bakery)
Healdsburg Plaza Tasting Rooms
Stressed Vines Cellars
Marine Layer Winery
LIOCO
Marietta Cellars
Wine Tasting
Auteur Wines
Aperture Winery
Overshine Wine Co.
Lambert Bridge Winery
Copain Winery
Gary Farrell Vineyards and Winery
Healdsburg Shops
Susan Graf Healdsburg
A/Muse
Forager Healdsburg
ANTHEM Home
Faherty Healdsburg
Accommodations
h2hotel
Harmon Guest House
Hotel Healdsburg
Hotel Trio Healdsburg
Appellation Healdsburg
Things to Experience
True West Film Center
Journeyman Meat Co.
Healdsburg Farmers’ Market (Saturday)
Tuesday’s Music in the Plaza
Modern Antiquarium Healdsburg
Brett Andrews is the CEO of All Home (www.allhomeca.org).
Out in Wine Country
Published on August 27, 2026
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