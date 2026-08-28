Essential Healdsburg

By Brett Andrews—

I am squarely a Sonoma County kid, and Healdsburg to be precise. Here are some of my favorites.

Dining

Dry Creek Kitchen (particularly on Thursday, which is locals’ night)

Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg

Folia Bar & Kitchen at Appellation Healdsburg

Sweet T’s (great BBQ)

ROOF 106 at The Matheson

Acorn (for breakfast)

The Madrona

Baci Café & Wine Bar

Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar

Quail & Condor (bakery)

Healdsburg Plaza Tasting Rooms

Stressed Vines Cellars

Marine Layer Winery

LIOCO

Marietta Cellars

Wine Tasting

Auteur Wines

Aperture Winery

Overshine Wine Co.

Lambert Bridge Winery

Copain Winery

Gary Farrell Vineyards and Winery

Healdsburg Shops

Susan Graf Healdsburg

A/Muse

Forager Healdsburg

ANTHEM Home

Faherty Healdsburg

Accommodations

h2hotel

Harmon Guest House

Hotel Healdsburg

Hotel Trio Healdsburg

Appellation Healdsburg

Things to Experience

True West Film Center

Journeyman Meat Co.

Healdsburg Farmers’ Market (Saturday)

Tuesday’s Music in the Plaza

Modern Antiquarium Healdsburg

Brett Andrews is the CEO of All Home (www.allhomeca.org).

Out in Wine Country

Published on August 27, 2026