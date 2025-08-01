Estate Planning Amid Government Instability: Secure Your Legacy in 2025

By Jay Greene, Esq., CPA–

In the San Francisco Bay Area, your estate—your home, tech investments, or digital assets like cryptocurrency—reflects years of hard work. But government instability, such as political unrest or economic uncertainty, can threaten your ability to pass it on smoothly.

Unreliable courts, sudden law changes, or financial crises can disrupt your plans, leaving your loved ones vulnerable. With many Americans lacking a will and a potential federal estate tax exemption drop in 2026, July 2025 is the perfect time to act. Here’s how instability impacts estate planning and three simple steps to protect your legacy, with Greene Law Firm, P.C. ready to assist.

How Government Instability Affects Your Estate Plan

Government instability, such as political gridlock, economic defaults, and shifting regulations, creates challenges for estate planning. In the Bay Area, where estates often include complex assets like startup equity or digital currencies, these issues are significant. Here’s what you face:

• Unreliable Courts: Political turmoil can make courts inconsistent, delaying probate—the process to validate your will. A San Francisco family might wait years to settle an inheritance, facing high legal costs.

• Sudden Law Changes: New taxes or restrictions on asset transfers can disrupt your plan. In extreme cases, assets could be at risk of government seizure.

• Economic Risks: Defaults or currency devaluation can shrink your estate’s value, especially for investments tied to local markets.

• Rights Restrictions: Instability may limit inheritance rights, particularly for diverse families, like the LGBTQ+ community, making clear planning essential.

These hurdles can complicate asset management and legal filings, risking delays or losses.

Three Steps to Protect Your Legacy

You can’t control government stability, but you can build a strong estate plan. Here are three key steps:

• Work with experienced attorneys. An attorney with deep knowledge can navigate unpredictable laws, ensuring your plan stays effective. They can tailor solutions to protect your assets, no matter the circumstances.

• Use flexible trusts. Trusts, unlike wills, adapt to new laws and often skip probate, saving time and money. A revocable trust lets you update terms if policies change, keeping your estate secure.

• Plan for digital assets. Include online accounts, like email or cryptocurrency, in your plan. Name a trusted person to manage them and use tools like password managers to ensure access, preventing loss of valuable assets.

These steps are straightforward and effective, helping your family avoid stress and uncertainty.

Why 2025 Is Critical

Many Americans lack an estate plan, leading to family disputes or financial losses, which instability worsens. The federal estate tax exemption, currently $13.99 million, may drop to around $7 million in 2026, potentially increasing taxes for Bay Area estates. Starting your plan now ensures your wishes are honored and your loved ones are protected, no matter what lies ahead.

Let Greene Law Firm, P.C. Help

At Greene Law Firm, P.C., we understand the Bay Area’s unique needs. We create estate plans that stand up to challenges like government instability. We serve all families, including the LGBTQ+ community, with clear, personalized solutions. Don’t wait: call 415-905-0215 or email info@greenelawfirm.com to schedule your consultation today.

Statements in Compliance with California Rules of Professional Conduct This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Consult an estate planning attorney for personalized guidance.

Jay Greene, Esq., CPA, is the founder of Greene Law Firm, P.C., in San Francisco, dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ individuals and families secure their future. For more information, visit: https://www.greenelawfirm.com/

Published on July 31, 2025