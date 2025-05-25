Exploring End-of-Life Options With Heart, Intention, and a Little Bit of Earthy Magic

By Brandon Miller–

At Brio, we believe financial planning should embrace your whole life—right up to its final act. End-of-life conversations can be tough, but they don’t have to be grim. With intention and care, planning can become an empowering part of your legacy, reflecting your values, identity, and the people who matter most.

Whether you’re just getting curious or you’re ready to dive in, there’s a growing movement toward more personal, sustainable, and thoughtful end-of-life options—from green burials and living urns to human composting (yes, really!). Think of this as one last act of love for your future self and the people who’ll carry your memory forward. Planning ahead means fewer question marks and more peace of mind for your chosen family—especially important for LGBTQ+ individuals and those in non-traditional households, where legal protections can vary or lag behind reality.

If you don’t have these basics in place yet, start here:

• Living Trust and Will, Durable Power of Attorney;

• Advance Healthcare Directive;

• Beneficiary Designations (especially critical for those without legal spouses);

• Letter of Intent;

• Digital Legacy Plan (name a digital executor, set up legacy contacts, secure your online accounts).

Sure, burial and cremation are still common—but they’re no longer the only routes. Here are some meaningful alternatives gaining momentum:

Green Burials: No chemicals, no caskets—just you and the earth.

• Aquamation: Also called water cremation, this gentle process uses water instead of flame.

• Human Composting: Turn your remains into rich soil to nourish new life.

• Mushroom Burial Suits: For the eco-conscious with a flair for the futuristic.

• Memorial Reefs: Support marine ecosystems with a coral tribute.

• Living Urns: Grow a tree from your ashes and live on in the branches.

• Body Donation: Help advance science—and sometimes reduce funeral costs.

In California and a few other states, medical aid in dying is a legal, compassionate choice for qualifying individuals. It’s not for everyone, but understanding what’s required—medically and legally—can help ensure your wishes are known and respected.

From Jewish customs that favor simplicity and prompt burial, to Catholic last rites, to secular rituals of remembrance—how we say goodbye should be as personal as how we lived. For LGBTQ+ individuals, it’s also important to ensure your identity and chosen family are honored without interference. Including explicit instructions in your plan can safeguard your legacy.

So much of life lives online now; don’t leave your digital legacy up in the air. Think about:

• Appointing a digital executor;

• Including online accounts in your will;

• Setting up legacy contacts (Apple and Google both offer them);

• Curating your digital footprint.

Starting the conversation is often the hardest part. One client recently shared how relieved they felt when a Brio advisor helped navigate an emotional conversation with their aging parents. Talking about death didn’t feel scary anymore; it felt like a plan.

We’re here to help you start wherever you are, whether that’s writing a will, funding your final wishes, or figuring out what eco-conscious burial options feel right for you.

Curiosity is a great place to begin. And planning? That’s a powerful act of love.

The opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security. It is only intended to provide education about the financial industry. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing. Any past performance discussed during this program is no guarantee of future results. Any indices referenced for comparison are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. As always please remember investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital; please seek advice from a licensed professional.

Brio Financial Group is a registered investment adviser. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Brio by the SEC nor does it indicate that Brio has attained a particular level of skill or ability Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio Financial Group and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place.

Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals. For more information: https://www.briofg.com/

