First They Came For…

By Joanie Juster –

On September 25, the president issued a “National Security Presidential Memorandum on Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” And on September 30, the president and his secretary of defense stood in front of over 800 of our country’s senior military leaders and essentially declared war on Americans who don’t agree with them, designating anyone whose political views differ from theirs—including nonprofit organizations, peaceful protesters, journalists, and their supporters—as violent radicals who need to be crushed.

Nonprofit organizations, foundations, and funders are bracing for these attacks, which might include reviews of their tax-exempt status, harassment, and even criminal investigations. MoveOn, which funds progressive candidates and causes, is one of their prime targets. But any organization that supports progressive or left-leaning causes is at risk, especially those whose work supports communities already targeted by this administration, including LGBTQ+, communities of color, immigrants, and anything they have labeled as DEI.

Frameline addressed this issue head on in an email to its supporters: “By intimidating donors, the administration aims to defund the countless identity-centered nonprofits that, like Frameline, form the fabric of this country. This is censorship—a blatant abuse of power that, if left unchecked, will silence individuals and dismantle the organizations that support our communities … . In this fight, we will remain visible, vocal, and unified with our partners—including supporters like you.”

None of us can survive what is coming alone. We need our community-based organizations and media, especially those that serve the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities, more than ever—and they need us as well. Please support these organizations, and your friends and family who work for them, in any way you can.

No Kings on October 18: Be There!

Every day is a good day to protest these days, but there is an all-hands-on-deck call for everyone to show up for the next No Kings! protest on Saturday, October 18. This is a nationwide call to action to protest the authoritarian actions of the current administration. Poll after poll has shown support for the president and his policies are becoming increasingly unpopular. The No Kings! protest will bring millions of Americans into the streets for an unmistakable visual sign of that unpopularity.

The effort is organized by Indivisible and a coalition of other progressive organizations, and there will be hundreds of events throughout the country, including dozens in the Bay Area alone. Find an action near you at the link at the end of this section, and join Americans everywhere in speaking up for our country, our democracy, and our rights.

Key to the success of these protests to date has been a firm commitment to nonviolent action. If you attend, please respect that commitment, learn how to de-escalate any confrontations that may arise, and obey the law.

There will be numerous training opportunities leading up to the October 18 protest, where you can hone your organizing skills, learn about protest safety, de-escalation techniques, media and digital engagement, and more. Sign up for an event and for trainings here: https://www.nokings.org/

Applications Open for HAN Leadership

Looking for a way to deepen your advocacy skills and grow as a leader? The SF AIDS Foundation’s HIV Advocacy Network (HAN) is accepting applications for leaders to help guide their work in health justice, harm reduction, HIV and aging justice, and housing justice. This is a great opportunity to grow as a community leader by setting direction, coordinating campaigns, community organizing, and policy advocacy.

The commitment is about 8–10 hours per month for twelve months. Successful applicants will join one of four leadership areas: Community Building, Outreach, Policy and Education, or Mobilization and Training.

Applications are due by midnight on Sunday, October 19. Learn more at an Info Session on Tuesday, October 14. RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/HANapp10

Bearing Witness, Helping Neighbors

The actions of the current administration are challenging all of us to take a serious look at who we are, and what role we choose to play in our society. Are we going to sit back and wring our hands, merely sharing memes while our government and our society are becoming unrecognizable? Or are we going to stand up and be among the helpers, not only speaking out, but actually standing up for those who are most in harm’s way?

ICE and their enablers are becoming bolder as they remove our neighbors to unknown locations, regardless of their citizenship status or whether they have a criminal record. In September, the situation was escalated by the Supreme Court’s 6–3 vote in Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem, which gave these agencies free rein to detain and question people based solely on their appearance, their race, their language, or even what kind of work they do.

Our neighbors need our help in every way. Not all of us are equipped to provide legal or financial help, but one of the most important ways we can help is literally to stand by them, and bear witness. Volunteers show up at ICE check-ins, court hearings, and other types of appointments with immigration agencies in San Francisco. They accompany people to these appointments so they do not have to go alone, and to provide a supportive presence. They also bear witness to what takes place at these appointments. Conversational Spanish is a plus. There are several organizations that train volunteers to do this work; here are three to start with. Please sign up, show up, and support your neighbors:

https://tinyurl.com/FIAacc

https://tinyurl.com/SJCvol

https://tinyurl.com/NorCalR

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER

Final Thoughts, Thanks to the Comedians

Bravo to the late-night comedians for providing some of the sharpest and most full-throated defense of our constitutional rights. Comedians have always had special leeway to skewer those in power, dating back to Greek comedies and medieval court jesters. But the free speech wars of the past month have proved just how valuable they are, and how much is at stake. As he accepted an Emmy award last month, Stephen Colbert spoke poignantly to the moment we are in: “Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it.”

Let’s not lose it. Keep fighting, and keep your sense of humor.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on October 9, 2025