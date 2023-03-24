First Week of Spring 2023

Tony Archuleta-Perkins

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

During the first week of spring 2023, I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for all of our beloved members and partners of the GGBA.

In honor of International Women’s Day, we collaborated with our friends at the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to host a joint Make Contact. Our partners at Arepas Latin Cuisine hosted our event, for which we got to honor 12 distinguished women in our LGBTQ+ Small Business Community. These women exemplify everything that we love, support, and cherish most about our community! This was by far our largest attended event in 2023 up to this point.

In case you have not seen the news, we also proudly launched the West Region applications for the NGLCC (The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) Grubhub Community Grant program. If you are an LGBTQ+ or allied-owned restaurant owner, we encourage you to apply. The application window closes on April 5, so please hurry.

Education is also important in our community. Along those lines, I am excited to announce that the NGLCC is offering a free Affiliate Chamber Education Summit in Albuquerque, NM. As of now, both I and Alesia from the GGBA board will be attending this free event. We can’t wait to bring back the exciting news to share with our community. In fact, due to such a high demand of registrations, the NGLCC has decided to turn this event into a hybrid event, so any board member from the GGBA has the ability to join online to absorb the free learning.

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the volunteer President of the Board of Directors for the GGBA, as well as the Founder/Broker of Ide8 Real Estate. He also volunteers as the Treasurer for the SF Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. He is a second-generation California Real Estate Broker and has worked in finance for 25 years, ten specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two Master’s Degrees: an MBA and a Master’s of Science in Real Estate. Ide8 Real Estate has been proudly LGBTBE Certified by the National Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. https://linktr.ee/tonyarchuletaperkins

GGBA Calendar

Wednesday, April 19

New Member Orientation

6–7 pm, Zoom

Meet your Membership Coordinator, and get the tips and information you need to help you make your membership a success story. We’ll go over some website features, best practices, GGBA programming, and more! Zoom link provided with registration.

https://tinyurl.com/4kuvmme5

Thursday, May 18; Thursday, August 24; Thursday, November 9

Chase for Business Presents: LGBTQ+ Business Certification & Readiness Series

Please join Chase for Business’ free series in partnership with the Golden Gate Business Association. Together, we will deliver curated business readiness courses quarterly to help LGBTQ+ businesses grow and scale. They will be presented at different locations around the Bay Area. Register for one or two or all of them!

They will be hybrid events. Register for the Remote option of the session(s) you want to attend. You will be emailed the remote access link before the day of the course.

May 18 (San Francisco) The Power of Capital

August 24 (Palo Alto) Navigating Your Cashflow

November 9 (Oakland) Cyber Security

https://tinyurl.com/yp8f7ecj

