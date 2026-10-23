Fourth Nationwide No Kings Day of Action Focused on Voter Mobilization

KTVU2 SCREEN SHOT PHOTO BY INTI FERNANDEZ & DAVID CREECH

An estimated 9 million Americans participated in the fourth No Kings day of action on October 17, 2026, at around 3,000 events and rallies held across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. It marked the largest turnout of the movement to date, with the number of participants growing steadily since the first No Kings day of action in June 2025 (that day coincided with President Trump’s birthday).



San Jose

PHOTO BY JESSE KORNBLUM

Most cities across the Bay Area held rallies. One of the biggest, as for earlier rallies, was at Ocean Beach in San Francisco where participants formed a massive banner spelling out “VOTE!”

In the East Bay, numerous community members gathered at over twenty-eight street corners and overpasses as part of this biggest election protection and early vote activation in history. At eight East Bay highway overpasses, activists displayed non-partisan “early voting” messages to motorists. Simultaneously at twenty plus sidewalk corners, parks, and plazas, hundreds gathered to create “Democracy Corners” where neighbors were offered voting information and opportunities to become involved in election defense alongside neighbors and friends.

Alameda

PHOTO BY DAVID ROWLAND



“The Republican Party, Trump, and their policies are on the cusp of a historic loss in November,” said Nancy Latham, an organizer with Indivisible East Bay. “If they try to cheat—to rule without the will of the American people—we will be there to stop them.”

San Jose

PHOTO BY JESSE KORNBLUM

A nationwide Election Defense Mass Call organized by No Kings took place on October 21, 2026, where the final push for voter turnout as well as plans for after the midterm elections were discussed. https://www.nokings.org/

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Published on October 22, 2026