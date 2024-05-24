Frameline48 to Include First Ever Juneteenth Block Party in the Castro

Frameline48, which will take place June 19–29, 2024, will be unlike any other year for the festival, given the closure of the Castro Theatre for renovations and the creativity of the organizers in creating a unique series of events and showings—some of which will be historic firsts.

Importance to the LGBTQ+ Community

Founded in 1977, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival (Frameline) is the longest-running, largest, and most widely recognized LGBTQ+ film exhibition event in the world. As a community event with an annual attendance of 60,000+, the festival is the most prominent and well-attended LGBTQ+ arts program in the Bay Area. Frameline also presents year-round exhibitions, including Frameline Encore, a free film series highlighting diverse, socially relevant works. Year-round programs also include members-only sneak previews and events, as well as special screenings featuring directors, actors, and other queer media icons.

Frameline48 Launch Party

On May 24, Frameline48 will kick off with a free launch party at Babylon Burning at 939 Howard Street from 5:30 pm–8 pm. As the organization posted, “It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted something like this and it’s time to bring it back, baby!”

There will be a live screen printing of a limited edition FL48 tote, a preview of films Frameline will be featuring in June, a free raffle to win tickets and merch, free beer and wine, and beats by DJ Dailo Mac.

To RSVP, click on “FREE Launch Party” at this site: https://linktr.ee/frameline

First Juneteenth Block Party in the Castro

On Wednesday, June 19—a day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.—Frameline will hold the first ever Juneteenth Block Party in the Castro. The free outdoor event will include a screening of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, an attempt to create the largest ever Electric Slide, music, and more.

Lil Nas X has released a video promo for his Long Live Montero Tour (https://www.longlivemontero.com/). As of this writing, the details for it have not yet been announced, but let’s just say his possible appearance at the free Block Party has not been ruled out.

Opening Weekend

A screening of Young Hearts, a coming-of-age romance directed by Anthony Schatteman, will officially launch this year’s festival and will be followed by the Opening Gala.

The Opening Weekend will additionally include a showing of the 2023 Bollywood-infused film Queen of My Dreams directed by out lesbian filmmaker Fawzia Mirza.

Partnerships With KQED and the Drunken Film Fest

The San Francisco Bay Times was delighted to learn that Frameline48 is partnering with KQED Live and local filmmaker Deborah Craig for a showing of Sally, about the life of LGBTQ+ activist Sally Gearhart, who was a founding Bay Times contributor. Gearhart with Harvey Milk and fellow Bay Times founding contributor Cleve Jones helped defeat California Proposition 6, aka the “Briggs Initiative” that would have banned homosexuals from holding academic positions in public schools.

In yet another partnership, Frameline is joining forces with Oakland’s Drunken Film Festival for a free program about the legacy of queer spaces.

“In this climate, our queer joy, community, and visibility are all political statements,” said Frameline Artistic Director Allegra Madsen. “Cultural change always begins with art and storytelling, (and) what sets Frameline apart is that our organization is built by and for LGBTQ+ people. This year the festival program sets out to highlight how queer artists and queer cultural production have shaped the world we live in.”

She added, “I am so proud to lead Frameline and be part of its revolutionary history and future. Our organization does the essential work of ensuring that queer people can tell, share, and see their own stories. Film can push people—filmmakers and audiences alike—to create change and shape our cultural moment. To further that, Frameline48 is redefining what it means to be a film festival in today’s landscape.”

To learn more about Frameline48, including this year’s full program that was recently announced, go to: https://www.frameline.org/

San Francisco Pride Beacon of Love

Published on May 23, 2024