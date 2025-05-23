Frameline49 Launch Party

Frameline Photography by Pat Mazzera

The theme “The World Is Watching” and the full schedule for Frameline49 were announced during a release party held at Oasis on Tuesday, May 13. Representing the San Francisco Bay Times were columnist Dennis McMillan (aka Sister Dana Van Iquity) and lead photographer Rink.

Festival leaders, including Executive Director Allegra Madsen, acknowledged challenges posed by Trump administration policies, but confirmed without hesitation that the festival will continue. The festival this year will feature nearly 150 films from almost 40 nations.

Screenings for 2025 will take place at the Roxie Theater, Herbst Theatre, Toni Rembe Theatre, Vogue Theatre, KQED, Oasis, Rikki’s Bar, and PROXY in San Francisco, and at The New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

https://www.frameline.org





Arts & Entertainment

Published on May 22, 2025