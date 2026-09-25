From the Gridiron to the Bench: The Trailblazing Legacy of Martin J. Jenkins

Members of the California Supreme Court (left to right): Justice Martin J. Jenkins, Justice Leondra R. Kruger, Justice Joshua P. Groban, Justice Kelli M. Evans, Justice Goodwin H. Liu, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, and Justice Carol A. Corrigan (December 2022)

CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT

Long before making history in California’s highest court, Martin J. Jenkins of San Francisco made his mark on the gridiron as a standout defensive back for the Santa Clara University Broncos. Playing collegiate football during the 1970s, Jenkins earned two starting years, five interceptions in an impressive senior season, and the unanimous respect of his teammates, who elected him team captain. His athleticism and dedication carried him beyond the college level, leading to a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Despite his accomplishments on the field and in the classroom, Jenkins carried a personal challenge throughout his early athletic and legal careers. Reflecting on the difficulties of navigating his sexual identity in hyper-masculine environments, Jenkins told The Advocate, “I compartmentalized in college, when I went to the NFL, through law school, through all of it, and in my mind, I wasn’t gay for a long time. I just kept pressing it down, pressing it down until in some shape or form it just became nonexistent. Once in a while it would rear its head, but it never went away. How could it?”

Transitioning from sports to public service, Jenkins built a distinguished legal career spanning municipal, state, and federal courts. His dedication to justice, civil rights, and public service earned him broad respect across the legal community. When nominated to the California Supreme Court in 2020 by Governor Gavin Newsom, Jenkins publicly embraced his identity, making history as the court’s first openly LGBTQ+ justice, as well as the third African American man to serve on the state’s highest bench.

By stepping into the public eye as an openly gay Black man with an extensive athletic background, Jenkins broke long-standing stereotypes about identity in collegiate and professional sports. Speaking candidly about the reconciliation of his identity, faith, and public life, Jenkins shared with The Advocate, “Reconciliation of faith may be one of the most challenging aspects of my job and personally with my sexuality. But I work with that too. I’ve been a practicing Catholic all my life, and I truly believe in the God of love and that God loves me as I am now.”

Jenkins retired from the bench nearly a year ago from today, on October 31, 2025, and remains in the Bay Area as a powerful icon of authenticity, leadership, and trailblazing achievement. His journey from Santa Clara defensive back to high-court justice offers an inspiring blueprint for LGBTQ+ athletes, demonstrating that excellence in sports, public leadership, and personal truth can exist seamlessly together.

The following is a summary of just some of Jenkins’ accomplishments over the past six decades:

Athletic & College Achievements

Santa Clara Broncos Defensive Back (1973–1977): He served as a two-year starter as defensive back for Santa Clara University’s football team.

Team Leadership: Jenkins was unanimously elected by his peers as one of four team captains for the Broncos football team.

Standout Senior Season (1976): He recorded five interceptions during his senior season, earning the attention of NFL scouts.

Multi-Sport Athlete: Jenkins competed as a member of Santa Clara University’s varsity tennis team in addition to playing football.

Pro Football Career (1977): He signed as an undrafted free agent cornerback with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks following graduation. Santa Clara Athletics Hall of Fame: Jenkins was inducted into the Santa Clara Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.

Judicial & Legal Achievements

Prosecutorial & Civil Rights Service: Jenkins served as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County (1981–1983) and as a trial attorney in the Criminal Section of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division (1983–1985).

Trial Court Appointments: He was appointed to the Alameda County Municipal Court (1989) and later elevated to the Alameda County Superior Court (1992).

U.S. District Court Judge (1997–2008): Jenkins was nominated by President Bill Clinton to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

California Court of Appeal Justice (2008–2019): He was appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to serve as an Associate Justice on the First District Court of Appeal.

Senior Judicial Appointments Advisor: He served as California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Judicial Appointments Secretary, helping vet judicial candidates state-wide.

Associate Justice on the California Supreme Court (2020–2025): Jenkins was confirmed in November 2020 after being nominated by Governor Gavin Newsom, making history as the first openly gay justice, the third African American man, and the fifth African American person to serve on the state’s highest court.

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Published on September 24, 2026