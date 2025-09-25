GAPA Runway 2025: Myths & Legends

Photos by Rink

On Saturday, September 13, the 2025 edition of the annual GAPA (GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance) Runway returned with great creativity along with performance and production excellence. Mr. GAPA 2013 Nguyen Pham (aka “Sir Whitney Queers”) and Jezebel Patel were the charismatic emcees of the evening named and themed Myths & Legends. Announced as winners were Seika Ryu, Mr. GAPA; The Indigo Menace, Mx GAPA; and Quinn Amann Krunch, Ms GAPA.

For a detailed overview of the event, read more in the Donna’s Chronicles column on page 19 of this issue. Special thanks to Nguyen Pham for his ongoing support of the San Francisco Bay Times and the entire Bay Area LGBTQ+ community. https://www.gapa.org/





Published on September 25, 2025