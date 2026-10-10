Gary McCoy and Darshini Patel Join Forces in Race for District 8 Supervisor

Candidates Darshini Patel and Gary McCoy, backed by supporters, announced their joint endorsements. GARY MCCOY CAMPAIGN PHOTO

On the last weekend of September 2026, after announcing their endorsement of each other, the teams for Gary McCoy and Darshini Patel began campaigning together at events and mobilizations in the race for District 8 supervisor. More collaborations and events are in the works for them.

The team of Michael Nguyen—a lawyer, organizer, elected member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, founder of the QTAPI Coalition of the SF Bay Area, and more—has also mounted a strong campaign. All three have impressive backgrounds and, no matter the outcome of the upcoming November election, will be ones to watch in future.

Gary McCoy: https://www.garymccoysf.com/

Michael Nguyen: https://www.michaelnguyen4sf.com/

Darshini Patel: https://votedarshini.com/

Pipeline to Power

Published on October 8, 2026