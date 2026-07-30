Geff Woodward of VeraScore

VeraScore is a financial technology platform designed to modernize credit evaluation by replacing traditional credit scores with a holistic “Financial Health Score” (FHS). Powered by artificial intelligence, the platform analyzes a consumer’s complete real-time financial footprint—including cash flow, asset trends, and spending history—to provide a far more transparent and predictive measure of creditworthiness. By giving individuals full ownership of their data and granting lenders deeper risk insights, VeraScore bridges the gap between financial institutions and traditionally underserved borrowers who are often overlooked by legacy scoring models. Here, Geff Woodward shares more about VeraScore.

GGBA: Please tell us more about VeraScore, including its mission.

Geff Woodward: VeraScore is an AI-enabled financial health platform that helps consumers demonstrate their true financial health beyond a traditional credit score. By analyzing real-world financial behaviors such as cash flow, income stability, savings, and debt management, we give people a fairer way to access affordable financial services while helping lenders make more informed decisions.

Our mission is to create a financial system that works for everyone. We believe financial opportunity shouldn’t depend on outdated measures that overlook millions of responsible people. Everything we build is guided by integrity, inclusion, transparency, and the belief that doing well as a business should also mean doing good for consumers, communities, and the economy.

Geff Woodward

GGBA: What inspired you to create VeraScore, and when did you start the business?

Geff Woodward: The seeds of VeraScore were planted in 2007 when I launched my first company. Like many entrepreneurs, I self-funded the business using credit cards. At the time, I was approved for multiple credit lines totaling well over $100,000 without anyone verifying my income or ability to repay. When I couldn’t secure additional funding, the business failed and I ultimately had to declare bankruptcy.

That experience changed how I thought about credit forever. I realized the system wasn’t measuring what actually predicts financial health. It was measuring something else, and it wasn’t protecting consumers or lenders.

I spent the next thirteen years thinking about what a better system could look like. By 2020, advances in AI, open banking, and financial technology finally made it possible to build the platform I’d envisioned.

I didn’t create VeraScore to build a better credit score. I created it to build a better financial system. Most fintech companies focus on helping one side of the equation. We want to help consumers gain fairer access to credit, enable lenders to make better decisions, strengthen communities, and, ultimately, create a healthier economy. I believe business should create value for everyone it touches.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped influence VeraScore?

Geff Woodward: I’ve never had one particular business hero. I’ve always been more inspired by principles than personalities.

The value that’s guided me throughout my career is integrity—doing the right thing, especially when no one is watching.

I’ve always believed that, if you see a problem that affects millions of people and you have the ability to solve it, you have a responsibility to try. That belief has shaped VeraScore from day one and continues to guide every decision we make.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA?

Geff Woodward: We joined the GGBA because we believe economic opportunity should be available to everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or background. Supporting entrepreneurs and helping people succeed align perfectly with VeraScore’s mission of expanding access to fair financial opportunities.

James Young, one of our earliest investors and now a GGBA board member, introduced us to the organization. We immediately recognized a shared commitment to inclusion, collaboration, and creating opportunities for communities that have too often been overlooked. We’re excited to build lasting partnerships and contribute to that mission.

To me, being an ally isn’t about words or labels. It’s about creating opportunities. It’s about opening doors for people who haven’t always had the same access, judging people by their character rather than their identity, and using whatever success you’ve achieved to help others succeed. That’s how I try to lead VeraScore, and it’s why joining GGBA felt like such a natural fit.

https://www.myverascore.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on July 30, 2026