Gender Outlaw Chronicles Journey of Trans Bodysurfer Tyler Wilde

By David Perry–

On the ocean everyone is equal. Just ask bodysurfer Tyler Wilde, the transgender athlete whose journey is chronicled in the film Gender Outlaw, screening on April 14 at Fort Mason’s Cowell Theatre as part of the 20th Anniversary International Ocean Film Festival.

“When you are in the ocean, you know, it’s like stepping into a different world,” says Wilde as the acclaimed documentary opens. “No matter who you are, you deserve to see that kind of beauty. I want everybody to just embody their truth and see that we can all walk around being our fullest selves and celebrate each other for it, enjoying just the day-to-day beauty that is around all of us, all the time.”



The beauty of Tyler’s journey, and his on-the-waves artistry, is on vivid display in the 15-minute film, directed by Peter Williams, a longtime friend of the surfer.



“Throughout our friendship, I have had so many moments where Tyler’s journey has been a life lesson for me,” said Williams. “It was time for me to share that with the world. It’s a story about the resilience and acceptance that Tyler found, and that many transgender individuals have had to explore in their personal journeys as they go through their transition. Tyler is honest and raw about the process, but he also shows us how the joys in his life, bodysurfing and his unexpected community have helped him find his true self.”



A longtime member of the surf industry, Williams met Tyler, appropriately enough, on the water.



“I think the revelation that Tyler, gender and everything else aside, is a part of this revered old school, body surfing group, means our community is more open than you might think,” Williams added.

Gender Outlaw screens Friday, April 14, at 7 pm as part of the popular “Surf Night” evening of features at the International Ocean Film Festival. For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/5anpwrnu

Published on April 6, 2023