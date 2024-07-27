Gerald Wayne Newton, MSc., MSFP, FLP, of GWNth Degree Consulting

Gerald Wayne Newton

“Networking is currency,” says Gerald Wayne Newton of GWNth Degree Consulting, who is well-known for building rapport with leadership, supervisors, managers, teams, staff, peers, customers, and clients alike. His background includes everything from serving as a White House Social Aide to being a marketing strategist for renewable energy firms. He has also extensively volunteered for the organization Gay For Good.

GGBA: Please tell us more about GWNth Degree Consulting.

Gerald Wayne Newton: The founding premise of GWNth Degree Consulting is simple: to enhance customer care, experience, and success through improved processes.

Since 2016, I have been a Commercial and Residential Solar Advisor, Broker, Consultant, and Educator. Understanding and trusting the solar journey can be confusing and overwhelming. GWNth Degree Consulting is here to help.

Additionally, I am a Life and Healthcare Broker with an emphasis on Medicare/Medi-Cal. I have held my California Life, Health, and Annuities License since 2017. Throughout childhood growing up in rural northwestern Louisiana (Zwolle), I saw firsthand the impact on families and their communities when someone was uninsured or severely underinsured. I always thought to myself that there must be a better way. Now, I am part of the solution!

My top three guiding principles are: always do right by the client/customer (fiduciary), never make a mountain out of a molehill, and have fun!

Solar Installation – Commercial

GGBA: Why did you decide to create your business?

Gerald Wayne Newton: Necessity. Shortly before retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard, I made my health the top priority. Since then, I consistently receive exceptional and unmatched healthcare at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center (SFVAMC). Due primarily to scheduling, it would be practically infeasible to fully participate in many of the SFVAMC’s offerings/programs if I were a W-2 employee.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Gerald Wayne Newton: My phenomenal mom gets all the credit for my accomplishments! When I was 14, she made a very unpopular decision among the family and relentlessly stood by her final word. That one pivotal decision completely changed the trajectory of my life and I am forever grateful.

Another shero of mine is my dear cousin who took me, an “awnry” high schooler, into her home in Irving, Texas, and showed me a whole new world of possibilities.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Gerald Wayne Newton: I joined the GGBA because networking is currency! Furthermore, I strongly believe if one does not support their community, they may not have one. I finally joined GGBA in May 2024 after knowing about GGBA for a few years.

GGBA: Although you have only been a GGBA member for a short while, has it helped your business so far?

Gerald Wayne Newton: I have benefited by sharing my professional passions with likeminded people, having solidarity with fellow business owners, and being comfortable seeking help from other GGBA members.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Gerald Wayne Newton: Yes, yes, and yes! GGBA’s Make Contact events are fantastic opportunities to socialize while continuing to build your referral network. I highly recommend attending these events even if you are not a GGBA member. #Inclusivity #Representation

Solar Installation – Residential before and after

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Gerald Wayne Newton: My top four things to keep in mind:

Quickly learn how to be comfortable

with the uncomfortable. Initially knowing any and everything

about your chosen industry/sector is a

myth. Press forward! Authentically love what you do then you

are never “working,” just enjoying your

professional passion(s)! And TEAM: Together Everyone Accomplishes More!

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Gerald Wayne Newton: I would like to thank the GGBA, Out Professionals, BNI Silicon Valley, and VBOC: Veterans Business Outreach Center for their amazing support and resources! Networking is truly currency!

Let us connect on LinkedIn: Gerald Wayne Newton, MSc., MSFP, FLP. For a complimentary consultation, kindly email me at GWNthDegree@gmail.com or call/text my business mobile: 707-394-6080

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on July 24, 2024