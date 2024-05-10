GGBA Calendar of Events

Recent Comments

    Tuesday, May 7
    Small Business Week Mega Make Contact w/OutPro
    6–8 pm
    The Stud Bar, 1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco
    https://tinyurl.com/4ayjh966

    Wednesday, May 15
    NGLCC Event
    California Certification Growth Initiative – Long Beach
    10 am-12 pm
    Long Beach City Hall
    411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach
    https://tinyurl.com/4bkvewsj

    Thursday, May 16
    NGLCC Event
    California Certification Growth Initiative – Los Angeles
    10 am-12 pm
    Southern California Edison
    2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead
    https://tinyurl.com/2ykbeudx

    Friday, May 17
    Community Event with OutPro
    Before the Castro LGBTQ+ History of the Barbary Coast Walking Tour
    5–7:30 pm
    (Outside) The San Francisco Historical Society, 608 Commercial Street, San Francisco
    https://tinyurl.com/37upbz2b

    Wednesday, May 29
    NGLCC Event
    California Certification Growth Initiative – San Francisco
    9 am-11am
    Salesforce Tower
    415 Mission Street, San Francisco
    https://tinyurl.com/ystuvps2

    Thursday, May 30
    NGLCC Event
    California Certification Growth Initiative – Sacramento
    9 am-11 am
    Southern California Edison
    2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead
    https://tinyurl.com/mrxs3kaw

    Friday, June 7
    GGBA Power Connect – 50th Anniversary Gala!
    6–9 pm
    S.F. City Hall Rotunda
    https://tinyurl.com/4axrw6m2

    Saturday, June 29–Sunday, June 30
    GGBA Booth at Pride 2024 Celebration – join us!
    Saturday: 12–6 pm
    Sunday: 11 am–6 pm
    Civic Center Plaza

    Tuesday, July 9
    July Make Contact – East Bay!
    6–8 pm
    Bandaloop, 1601 18th Street, Oakland
    https://tinyurl.com/4cpsn3yw

    Tuesday, July 30–Friday, August 2
    NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference
    Palm Springs
    https://tinyurl.com/bdzde9d9

    Tuesday, August 13
    August Make Contact
    6–8 pm
    Location TBA
    https://tinyurl.com/34un45de

    Tuesday, September 10
    GGBA Annual (Membership) Meeting + Make Contact
    6–8 pm
    Location TBA
    https://tinyurl.com/ycytdv4a