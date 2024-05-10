GGBA Calendar of Events

Tuesday, May 7

Small Business Week Mega Make Contact w/OutPro

6–8 pm

The Stud Bar, 1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/4ayjh966

Wednesday, May 15

NGLCC Event

California Certification Growth Initiative – Long Beach

10 am-12 pm

Long Beach City Hall

411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach

https://tinyurl.com/4bkvewsj

Thursday, May 16

NGLCC Event

California Certification Growth Initiative – Los Angeles

10 am-12 pm

Southern California Edison

2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead

https://tinyurl.com/2ykbeudx

Friday, May 17

Community Event with OutPro

Before the Castro LGBTQ+ History of the Barbary Coast Walking Tour

5–7:30 pm

(Outside) The San Francisco Historical Society, 608 Commercial Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/37upbz2b

Wednesday, May 29

NGLCC Event

California Certification Growth Initiative – San Francisco

9 am-11am

Salesforce Tower

415 Mission Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/ystuvps2

Thursday, May 30

NGLCC Event

California Certification Growth Initiative – Sacramento

9 am-11 am

Southern California Edison

2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead

https://tinyurl.com/mrxs3kaw

Friday, June 7

GGBA Power Connect – 50th Anniversary Gala!

6–9 pm

S.F. City Hall Rotunda

https://tinyurl.com/4axrw6m2

Saturday, June 29–Sunday, June 30

GGBA Booth at Pride 2024 Celebration – join us!

Saturday: 12–6 pm

Sunday: 11 am–6 pm

Civic Center Plaza

Tuesday, July 9

July Make Contact – East Bay!

6–8 pm

Bandaloop, 1601 18th Street, Oakland

https://tinyurl.com/4cpsn3yw

Tuesday, July 30–Friday, August 2

NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference

Palm Springs

https://tinyurl.com/bdzde9d9

Tuesday, August 13

August Make Contact

6–8 pm

Location TBA

https://tinyurl.com/34un45de

Tuesday, September 10

GGBA Annual (Membership) Meeting + Make Contact

6–8 pm

Location TBA

https://tinyurl.com/ycytdv4a