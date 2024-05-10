GGBA Calendar of Events

Tuesday, May 7
Small Business Week Mega Make Contact w/OutPro
6–8 pm
The Stud Bar, 1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco
https://tinyurl.com/4ayjh966
Wednesday, May 15
NGLCC Event
California Certification Growth Initiative – Long Beach
10 am-12 pm
Long Beach City Hall
411 W Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach
https://tinyurl.com/4bkvewsj
Thursday, May 16
NGLCC Event
California Certification Growth Initiative – Los Angeles
10 am-12 pm
Southern California Edison
2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead
https://tinyurl.com/2ykbeudx
Friday, May 17
Community Event with OutPro
Before the Castro LGBTQ+ History of the Barbary Coast Walking Tour
5–7:30 pm
(Outside) The San Francisco Historical Society, 608 Commercial Street, San Francisco
https://tinyurl.com/37upbz2b
Wednesday, May 29
NGLCC Event
California Certification Growth Initiative – San Francisco
9 am-11am
Salesforce Tower
415 Mission Street, San Francisco
https://tinyurl.com/ystuvps2
Thursday, May 30
NGLCC Event
California Certification Growth Initiative – Sacramento
9 am-11 am
Southern California Edison
2244 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead
https://tinyurl.com/mrxs3kaw
Friday, June 7
GGBA Power Connect – 50th Anniversary Gala!
6–9 pm
S.F. City Hall Rotunda
https://tinyurl.com/4axrw6m2
Saturday, June 29–Sunday, June 30
GGBA Booth at Pride 2024 Celebration – join us!
Saturday: 12–6 pm
Sunday: 11 am–6 pm
Civic Center Plaza
Tuesday, July 9
July Make Contact – East Bay!
6–8 pm
Bandaloop, 1601 18th Street, Oakland
https://tinyurl.com/4cpsn3yw
Tuesday, July 30–Friday, August 2
NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference
Palm Springs
https://tinyurl.com/bdzde9d9
Tuesday, August 13
August Make Contact
6–8 pm
Location TBA
https://tinyurl.com/34un45de
Tuesday, September 10
GGBA Annual (Membership) Meeting + Make Contact
6–8 pm
Location TBA
https://tinyurl.com/ycytdv4a
