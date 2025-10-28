GGBA October Make Contact at Fluid510 in Oakland

Photos Courtesy of GGBA
The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) held its monthly Make Contact event on October 16, 2025, at Fluid510 in Oakland. The well-attended event was a perfect kickoff to the association’s intentional effort to grow inclusion and opportunity in the East Bay. Aaron Boot-Haury, the President and CEO of the GGBA, thanked the board members and volunteers who helped make the October Make Contact such a success: Joy Baucom, Tanya Saracino, Peggy Sue, Charles Kwan, and Misha Safran. He and his team also thanked Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes of Fluid510, and Jerry Becera of Heffernan Barbary Insurance for being the presenting sponsor.
Published on October 23, 2025
Recent Comments