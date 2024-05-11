GGBA Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary with Glitz, Glamour—and Carson Kressley

The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) is gearing up for a milestone celebration as it marks its 50th anniversary on Friday, June 7, 2024, at its annual event, Power Connect.

Founded in 1972 by pioneering LGBTQ business leaders, including the iconic Harvey Milk, the GGBA has been a stalwart advocate for inclusivity and economic empowerment in the Bay Area.

To commemorate this historic occasion, and the launching of its new Charitable 501(c)(3), GGBA Gives Back, the GGBA has pulled out all the stops, promising an unforgettable evening of festivities and FUNdraising at the majestic San Francisco City Hall Rotunda. With hundreds of attendees expected to grace the event, anticipation is running high for what promises to be a night to remember.

Carson Kressley

One of the highlights of the evening will be a guest appearance by Carson Kressley, renowned television personality, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, and LGBTQ advocate. Other dignitaries will be in attendance, including State Senator Scott Wiener, who will bestow an award to the organization for its years of commitment to elevating LGBTQ+ and allied businesses and voices.

Adding to the excitement, the celebration will feature a dazzling drag competition, showcasing some of the San Francisco Bay Area’s established as well as up-and-coming talent. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer to receive the Audience Choice award.

But the festivities will not stop there. Guests can expect an array of entertainment, including music, lavish wining and dining, a lively cash fundraiser auction, and photo opportunities on the grand staircase. Attendees will want to be sure to dress their most extravagantly glitter-glamorous.

For VIP ticket holders, a luxurious lounge awaits, complete with exclusive entertainments, and the chance to mingle with both Carson Kressley and the drag competition contestants. It will be an opportunity not to be missed for those seeking a truly VIP experience.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of advocacy, diversity, and community,” said GGBA President, Tony Archuleta-Perkins. “This event is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the LGBTQ business community, and we can’t wait to celebrate in style.” Alesia Massey, GGBA Membership Coordinator, simply had this to say: “It’s going to be the party of the year! You don’t want to miss it!”

As the countdown to June 7 begins, the excitement and anticipation are mounting for what promises to be an evening of glamor, camaraderie, and celebration at the Golden Gate Business Association’s 50th-anniversary gala. Get your tickets now, before this historic event sells out! https://rb.gy/uqc0rh

If you’re interested in being considered to be a contestant in the drag competition, please reach out to Massey (alesia@ggba.com) for a link to the online contestant application.

Published on May 9, 2024