Golden Gate Business Association Annual Membership Meeting 2026

Photos by Rink

The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) held its annual membership meeting on September 9, 2026, at the San Francisco LGBT Center and online via GGBA Connect. GGBA President and CEO Aaron Boot-Haury addressed the state of the organization (see article by him in this issue) and future priorities. Final voting took place for the election of new directors to the GGBA Board—Tim Irvin, Roxana Malene, and Peggy Sue—and there was a networking reception featuring light bites and wine provided by La Crema. The strong turnout, both in person and online, reflects the elevated status of the association under the skilled leadership of Boot-Haury as well as the board members. https://ggba.com/















Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)

Published on September 24, 2026