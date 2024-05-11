Golden Gate Business Association Timeline

1974 – The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) was established, creating the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, with advocate and future politician Harvey Milk as an original member.

1978 – GGBA lost one of its founding members as well as one of its strongest allies: Harvey Milk and George Moscone, respectively.

1979 – GGBA had its official “coming out day,” marking its role as the San Francisco gay chamber of commerce.

1979–1981 – GGBA President Arthur Lazere helped establish the National Association of Business Councils (NABC) and the GGBA Foundation (which later became the Horizons Foundation) to support vital LGBTQ community nonprofits.

1982 – Amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic, GGBA and its members displayed remarkable resilience in support of the community.

1984 – GGBA celebrated its 10th Anniversary at the Hotel Meridien.

1989 – GGBA raised over $10K for the Loma Prieta Earthquake Emergency Fund Relief.

1993 – GGBA gained its first corporate partner, gaining significant corporate recognition and support for an LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.

1994 – GGBA hosted the inaugural LGBT Business Expo in the U.S., showcasing over 100 LGBTQ+-owned businesses to nearly 500 participants.

1999 – GGBA celebrated its 25th Anniversary at San Francisco City Hall.

2003 – GGBA became one of the founding affiliate members of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).

2004 – GGBA and the NGLCC introduced the LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) certification program. Also this year, GGBA celebrated its 30th Anniversary at The Regency Center, Grand Ballroom. Dignitaries included Armistead Maupin and Jan Wahl, with artist Zeina.

2005 – GGBA hosted the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

2009 – GGBA and the Rainbow Chamber of Commerce/Silicon Valley received the NGLCC Innovative Program of the Year Award.

2013 – Collaborating with the Transbay Transit Center Project, GGBA led the first-ever outreach initiative targeting LGBTQ+ businesses for a U.S. public works project.

2014 – GGBA worked with international developers and government agencies, providing LGBTQ+ businesses unique opportunities in major urban housing projects. GGBA celebrated its 40th Anniversary at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House and launched its award-winning “Power Lunch” series, later renamed “Power Connect.”

2015 – GGBA was central to the enactment of California Assembly Bill 1678, incorporating LGBTQ+ businesses into California Public Utilities procurement programs. Also in 2015, GGBA received the NGLCC Excellence in Programming Award.

2016 – GGBA championed the inclusion of LGBTQ+ businesses in contracting opportunities with major sports organizations such as the NFL for Super Bowl 50.

2017 – GGBA successfully advocated for including LGBTQ+ certified firms in BART’s procurement programs, which is a landmark in inclusivity for LGBTQ+ businesses.

2019 – GGBA hosted the 5th Annual Business of Pride event and the “Top 50 LGBTQ Business List” with the San Francisco Business Times. GGBA celebrated its 45th Anniversary at the Marriott Marquis; dignitaries included Stacy Lentz, Ricardo Lara, Fabrice Houdart, Cesar Casas Ferrer, and Juan Novello with featured artist Breanna Sinclairé.

2023 – GGBA launched its third 501(c)3 charity foundation, GGBA Gives Back.

2024 – GGBA has helped over 174 members to become LGBTBE Certified. GGBA plans its 50th Anniversary celebration at San Francisco City Hall with superstar Carson Kressley; a custom-curated historical exhibit prepared by Zachary Greenberg of San Francisco State University, and a drag surprise.

2026 – GGBA will again champion the inclusion of LGBTQ+ businesses in contracting opportunities with major sports organizations such as the NFL for Super Bowl 60 when it returns to the Bay Area.

2028 – GGBA will blaze a trail with the Los Angeles Olympic Committee in an attempt to include LGBTQ+ certified firms in the Los Angeles Games bidding process coming July 2028.

GGBA 50th Anniversary

Published on May 5, 2024