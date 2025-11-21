Got News?

By Joanie Juster –

Holy cow. Even in a year that has been brimming with major news (mostly bad), these past couple of weeks have been noteworthy for the number of major stories. From the stunning blue wave on Election Day, to the announcement of Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to run for reelection in 2026, to the destructive political circus of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, keeping up with all the breaking news has been a challenge. The Supreme Court giveth and taketh away, choosing not to rehear Obergefell v. Hodges—safeguarding same-sex marriage (for now; no guarantees for the future)—but then also choosing to make life harder for transgender people by insisting their passports reflect the sex and name assigned to them at birth, rather than their current identity. And then there are the Epstein files … .

Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a wild ride.

World AIDS Day

Last year, World AIDS Day fell shortly after the November election, when the country was still in a state of shock, and Project 2025 was still an ominous threat so wildly dystopian that we couldn’t believe it could possibly become reality.

One year later, the reality is even worse than anything we could have imagined. From the abrupt shutdown of USAID to the dismantling of the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institute of Health, and other public health institutions, the federal health system is in shambles. At universities, funding has vanished, research has come to a halt, and nonprofits and community organizations that provide vital services to people with HIV and AIDS are fighting for their very survival. And, on a personal level, people living with HIV who depend upon a reliable and affordable source for their life-saving medications are facing the very real possibility of those medications becoming unaffordable to any but the wealthy.

World AIDS Day, commemorated each December 1, was created by the World Health Organization in 1988 to raise awareness about the status of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, commemorate those who have died, and demonstrate international solidarity toward prevention, treatment, and care. This year’s theme, “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response,” is a direct response to the chaos caused by the catastrophic funding cuts imposed since Day One of the current leadership in the United States. But it will also celebrate the courage and resilience shown by countries and communities around the world that have been doing everything they can to mitigate the damage, and keep making progress in the ongoing battle to reduce new HIV infections, and provide care for those living with HIV and AIDS.

The task that faces us is monumental. Four decades of progress are threatened by these massive funding cuts. Leaders at the highest level of government are enacting laws and policies actively harming LGBTQ+ people, women, and, basically, anyone who insists upon maintaining autonomy over their own body. In the absence of support from the United States, a global response is needed, as the HIV virus knows no boundaries. For the health and safety of all, there must be a coordinated effort to ensure universal access to HIV prevention, treatment, and social support without stigma.

This World AIDS Day is a call for everyone to stand up for human rights. We can all do something to raise awareness, raise funds, show solidarity, and make our voices heard. Too many lives are at stake to sit on the sidelines. Here are a few ways to get involved in this year’s World AIDS Day:

Light in the Grove: National AIDS Memorial’s annual gala will take place on November 30. Sister Roma will emcee, and Race Bannon will receive the Lifetime of Commitment Award. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/LITG2025

Inscribe: The 11th annual Inscribe will take place on Castro between 17th & 19th streets, all day on December 1, beginning at 9 am at 18th & Castro. Everyone is welcome to help inscribe onto the sidewalks the names of those who have died of AIDS. The event is free & open to all: https://tinyurl.com/Inscribe11

National AIDS Memorial World AIDS Day National Observance: This powerful annual observance will take place in the AIDS Memorial Grove from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Emceed by ABC-7 anchor Dan Ashley, the event will include presentations of the Thom Weyand Unsung Hero Award to tireless community volunteer Troy Brunet, and the National Leadership Recognition Award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. It will be free and open to all, but RSVPs are recommended: https://tinyurl.com/WADnam25

World AIDS Day: Are We Winning the Fight?: At 6 pm on World AIDS Day, the Commonwealth Club will hold a panel hosted by Michelle Meow. It will feature doctors Moupali Das, Demetre Daskalakis, Monica Gandhi, and Nas Mohamed. This will be a hybrid event, in person or online: https://tinyurl.com/WADCWC

World AIDS Day Open House: Project Open Hand will celebrate their 40th anniversary on World AIDS Day, 5–7 pm. Guests will be able to take a tour of their kitchen, enjoy tasty treats, and celebrate their 40 years of providing vital care for people with HIV/AIDS. Free, but space is limited; register here: https://tinyurl.com/POH40

Holding HIV: Poems of Hope Book Launch: The San Francisco AIDS Foundation will host a book launch for Holding HIV: Poems of Hope, a book of poems written by the HOPE for HIV Cure Community. 6–8 pm at Strut, 470 Castro Street. https://tinyurl.com/WADHopeBk

Horizons Foundation: State of the Movement on 12/4

From day one of the current administration, the LGBTQ+ community has been under nonstop attack. Not only have over 70 anti-LGBTQ+ laws been enacted in 22 states, but also organizations and programs that support and uplift diverse communities have faced existential threats from lawsuits, devastating funding cuts, and political threats. It’s exhausting.

Yet the community keeps rising to the challenges. On December 4, the Horizons Foundation will present its annual State of the Movement, a panel discussion featuring Horizons President Roger Doughty and four LGBTQ+ leaders who are on the frontlines of these battles: Shelby Chestnut (Transgender Law Center), Kevin Jennings (LAMBDA Legal), Kierra Johnson (National LGBTQ Task Force), and Kate Kendell (Gill Foundation). This is a conversation you won’t want to miss. The event will be free and virtual:

https://tinyurl.com/HFSoM25

Thank You, Nancy

Nancy Pelosi’s accomplishments are legendary. But what has endeared her forever to this community is her stalwart support for people with HIV & AIDS. Since her first day in Congress, when she announced she was there to fight AIDS, Nancy Pelosi has been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, for people with HIV/AIDS, for the elderly and the vulnerable, for women’s rights, for children, immigrants, and so much more. Her passion, power, and advocacy have earned her some powerful adversaries, but she has never backed down from her core values. Thank you, Nancy. You’ve earned some rest.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

