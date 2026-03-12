Grand Lake Theatre 100th Birthday Celebration

Allen Michaan, Owner of The Grand Lake Theatre, on the 100th Anniversary of the theater, March 4, 2026

The majestic Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland celebrated its 100th birthday on March 4, 2026, with showings of free classic films all day, multiple organ concerts played in the main theater on the Mighty Wurlitzer, and a ceremony led by Mayor Barbara Lee, Councilmember Charlene Wang, and other local community leaders. Mayor Lee presented honors to Grand Lake Theatre owner Allen Michaan, and declared Friday of that week, March 6, to be Grand Lake Theatre Day in the city.

Watch the presentation, along with part of one of The Wizard of Oz-themed organ concerts, at: https://bit.ly/46Kvtyv

Michaan, who was happily buzzing around the theater like a boy on his birthday, clearly takes pride in the venue and his work. Wearing a necktie covered with images of movie theater tickets, he snuck into the main theater to watch the Disney animated masterpiece Fantasia, one of the day’s special featured films. Michaan is largely responsible for the progressive political statements that often appear on the theater’s marquee. (To learn more about his incredible career, involving multiple previous other theaters, check out an in-depth interview Oakland Heritage Alliance did a while back: https://bit.ly/4rnQsyH)

The Grand Lake Theatre

As mentioned in the previous issue of the San Francisco Bay Times, the Grand Lake Theatre was co-founded by Abraham Karski, who also founded The White Horse Inn, which has since become known as the nation’s oldest continuously operating gay bar. (Karski was not gay, but helped create an environment that celebrated diversity.)

That feeling of inclusiveness resonates throughout The Grand Lake Theatre, which has hosted everyone from Golden State Warriors great Steph Curry—whose film GOAT has been playing at the theater—to multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who spent some of his formative years in the Bay Area and has fond memories of the theater.

The venue is also an architectural treasure, with neoclassical, Art Deco, and even Egyptian revival and Moorish elements. There are beautiful stained-glass features in the lobby, along with a collection of vintage projection equipment and other memorabilia. The fact that Michaan insists on real butter for the yummy popcorn sold at the busy snack bar is just icing on the proverbial cake for this Oakland theater beauty that many hope will be around for at least another century. https://www.renaissancerialto.com/

“Happy Birthday” sign at The Grand Lake Theatre on March 4, 2026, the 100th Anniversary of the theater

Main theatre at The Grand Lake Theatre with organist playing the Mighty Wurlitzer

Vintage projection equipment on display in the lobby of The Grand Lake Theatre

Oakland Inclusivity

Published on March 12, 2026