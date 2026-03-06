Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland 100th Anniversary Celebration

The Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on March 4, 2026, celebrated its 100th Anniversary with a selection of free classic films shown throughout the day, multiple concerts played in the main theatre on the Mighty Wurlitzer, and a ceremony led by Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee presents a proclamation to Grand Lake Theatre owner Allen Michaan on the 100th Anniversary of the theater. Credit: San Francisco Bay Times

Mighty Wurlitzer performance at the Grand Lake Theatre on its 100th Anniversary, with imagery of the main theater at the venue. The performances included a selection of songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” which was one of the four free films shown that day. Credit: San Francisco Bay Times

March 6, 2026, two days after the official birthday celebration, was declared Grand Lake Theatre Day in the City of Oakland. Here’s to 100+ more years of this magnificent theatre, and thank you to Allen Michaan and his team for their stewardship of this now century-old Oakland treasure.