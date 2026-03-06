Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland 100th Anniversary Celebration

The Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on March 4, 2026, celebrated its 100th Anniversary with a selection of free classic films shown throughout the day, multiple concerts played in the main theatre on the Mighty Wurlitzer, and a ceremony led by Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.
March 6, 2026, two days after the official birthday celebration, was declared Grand Lake Theatre Day in the City of Oakland. Here’s to 100+ more years of this magnificent theatre, and thank you to Allen Michaan and his team for their stewardship of this now century-old Oakland treasure.
