Grand Opening of Rikki’s Women’s Sports Bar

Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, presents a Certificate of Honor to Rikki’s co-owners Danielle Thoe and Sara Yergovich during the Rikki’s Grand Opening ceremony on June 11, 2025. Credit: Beth Schnitzer

San Francisco Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer (also of SpritzSF) attended the Grand Opening of Rikki’s Women’s Sport Bar in San Francisco on the evening of June 11, 2025. She took the video that shows highlights from several of the speakers as well as the ribbon cutting ceremony led by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

In addition to Mayor Lurie, the speakers included Rikki’s co-owners Sara Yergovich and Danielle Thoe; Brady Stewart, Bay FC CEO; Kimberly Veale, Golden State Valkyries SVP of Marketing and Communications; Rosemary Gardner, SF LGBT Center Director of Programs; Vinny Eng, Openhouse Interim Executive Director (emcee); and Rafael Mandelman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Rikki’s Grand Opening Ceremony on June 11, 2025. Credit: Beth Schnitzer

Rikki’s is now open daily, except for Mondays, at 2223 Noe Street in the Castro.